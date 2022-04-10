10 April 2022, 23:37 PM RR beat LSG by 3 runs Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs. Kuldeep Sen bowled the last over brilliantly as he was facing experienced Marcus Stoinis who smacked Prasidh Krishna in the 19th over for 2 sixes but the right-arm pacer kept his cool and didn't let Stoinis smack 15 runs in the last over.

10 April 2022, 23:19 PM LSG need 15 runs from 1 over Lucknow Super Giants need 15 runs off the last over as Marcus Stoinis smacks Prasidh Krishna for a maximum in the last ball. LSG- 151/8 (19 Overs), Stoinis 28 (12) & Khan 6 (1)

10 April 2022, 23:13 PM LSG need 34 runs in 2 overs Lucknow Super Giants need 34 runs in 12 balls to win with Marcus Stoinis and Chameera in the middle. Rajasthan Royals will have Kuldeep Sen and Prasidh Krishna to bowl the remaining 12 balls. In the 17th over, Chahal took his 150th IPL wicket dismissing Chameera with an LBW dismissal. LSG- 126/8 (18 Overs), Stoinis 10 (6) & Avesh Khan 6 (1)

10 April 2022, 22:54 PM OUT! Chahal strikes a big blow on LSH with the wicket of De Kock and Krunal. He is turning the match on its head. De Kock and Krunal were looking to take the momentum with them but Chahal has sent them both packing. LSG 102/7 after 15.5 overs

10 April 2022, 22:39 PM LSG still in it Krunal Pandya is fighting it out in the middle with QDK and Lucknow are not giving up. Stoinis still to come and we have a cracker of a contest in our hands. LSG 97/5 after 15 overs. Need 69 runs in 30 balls.

10 April 2022, 22:38 PM Badoni gone Oh, Badoni is gone and LSG have lost half of their side. De Kock still there. Krunal Pandya joins him in the middle. Chahal got this wicket and he is bowling in tandem with Ashwin. LSG 74/5 afyer 12 overs

10 April 2022, 22:25 PM OUT! Kuldeep Sen picks up his maiden IPL wicket and he gets Deepak Hooda. LSG in all sortts of trouble with four wickets down. De Kock still there for Lucknow, he is their last hope. LSG 71/4 after 11.2 overs

10 April 2022, 21:50 PM RR dominate Kuldeep Sen, the debutant, is in and he almost had Quinton de Kock in his first over. LSG have already lost 3 wickets and are looking to rebuild. After 7 overs, LSG are 39/3

10 April 2022, 21:07 PM What a start for RR Trent Boult has dismissed LSG captain KL Rahul and K Gowtham in just the first over of the chase. He is running in fast and bowling with good pace. A lot of movement in air and this is not going to be easy for LSG in this chase at all. RR 9/2 after 2.3 overs

10 April 2022, 21:24 PM KL RAHUL GONE! KL Rahul GONE! First Ball by Trent Boult caught behind by Sanju Samson. Excellent start for the Rajasthan Royals as they get the big fish Rahul first ball.

10 April 2022, 21:15 PM RR finish at 165 Rajasthan Royals finish at 165 runs after 20 overs. All the big names Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson couldn't help RR to a competitive total but Shimron Hetmyer and R Ashwin guided the Royals to a respectable total. LSG had control over RR till 16 overs but after that RR shifted gears and punished the Lucknow bowlers.

10 April 2022, 21:08 PM RR- 133/4 (18 Overs) Rajasthan Royals steal the momentum back with some explosive batting from Hetmyer and R Ashwin. Lucknow Super Giants after having control of the match till the 16th over, loose grip over the game now. Hetmyer 39 (30) & Ashwin 27 (22)

10 April 2022, 20:30 PM RR- 108/6 (16 Overs) Rajasthan Royals recover with R Ashwin and Shimron Hetmyer in the middle after losing skipper Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and more without an impact. Ashwin 22 (17) & Hetmyer 19 (23)

10 April 2022, 20:26 PM Another WICKET! Rajasthan Royals in deep trouble as Gowtham strikes again, Van Der Dussen bowled for 4 (4)! Lucknow Super Giants on top as they dismiss half the Royals side under 10 overs. RR- 67/4 (10 Overs), Hetmyer 3 (3)

10 April 2022, 20:23 PM OUT! Devdutt Padikkal GONE for 29 (29) caught by Holder bowled by K Gowtham. Padikkal tries to reverse sweep but gets a top edge for an easy catch to Holder at slip. RR- 64/3 (9.1 Overs), Vd Duseen 4 (3) & Hetmyer 0 (0)

10 April 2022, 20:05 PM RR steady LSG have pulled things back a little by removing Buttler. Samson has joined Padikkal in the middle and RR are steady right now. But they need either of these two bowlers to start firins all cylinders at some stage. RR 59/1 after 8.1 overs

10 April 2022, 19:43 PM Buttler departs The Orange Cap holder is gone for just 13 off 11 balls. A bad day in office for England batter. Avesh with the wicket. RR 44/1 after 6 overs

10 April 2022, 19:41 PM RR off to blistering start! Jos Buttler and Devdutt Paddikal have taken RR off to a solid start. Sixes flying all over Wankhede right now. Chameera and Avesh taking a heavy total for fullish length. RR 23/0 after 2.2 overs

10 April 2022, 19:07 PM Teams: Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

10 April 2022, 17:57 PM Toss News: KL Rahul wins toss and LSG will bowl first