30 April 2022, 23:32 PM Match report Seasoned Suryakumar Yadav and young Tilak Varma gave the best 35th birthday present to their skipper Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians finally opened their account, beating Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in an IPL match here on Saturday. Chasing a victory target of 159, MI reached home in 19.2 overs, courtesy Surya (51 off 39 balls) and Tilak (35 off 30 balls) adding 81 for the third wicket. It was MI's first win after eight successive defeats and even though the result bears little consequence but it is certainly going to keep the five-time champions in a good mind space. Losing is also a kind of habit like winning, albeit a bad one, as with it self belief also goes out of the window. Rohit didn't look one bit of his cheery self when he was cutting his birthday cake and by the end of the day, a win must have felt like a healing balm. Teams then manage to snatch defeat from jaws of victory and something of that order was happening on Saturday night before Surya and Tilak sang the redemption song with Tim David (20 not out off 9 balls) providing the finishing touch. It was Daniel Sams who hit the winning six to send the spectators into a frenzy. Rohit's run of poor scores continued as he tried a slog sweep off Ravichandran Ashwin (4-0-21-1) and offered an easy catch to Daryl Mitchell at square leg. The price tag of Rs 15.25 crore is increasingly seeming like a noose around Ishan Kishan's (26 of 18 balls) neck as he started well but in desperation to over-compensate mis-timed a pull-shot. Surya was once again smooth in his strokeplay and so was MI's most consistent player of the season Tilak, whose lofted six was a delightful watch. The duo took its own time to first settle down, taking the team's score to 75 in first 10 overs and set an ideal platform to knock off the remaining 82 off back-10. Since there wasn't scoreboard pressure, Surya and Tilak were able to keep the momentum going with singles and doubles while waiting for the occasional loose ball. Surya brought up his fifty with a muscular six over wide long-on off Ashwin's last delivery off his spell. Tilak followed suit with his second six but soon after both the batters fell going for unnecessary big shots when it wasn't the need of the hour. From 122 for two, MI slumped to 122 for 4 with Pollard and David at the crease. Earlier, Buttler threatened to hit six sixes in an over but managed four on the bounce in his 52-ball-67 as Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 158 for six by Mumbai Indians in a what was a below par batting show. With PTI inputs

30 April 2022, 23:32 PM MI win by 5 wickets Mumbai Indians register their first victory of the IPL 2022 by defeating the Rajasthan Royals as Daniel Sams comes in and smacks Kuldeep Sen for a maximum over deep mid-wicket. It was looking like MI choked once again when Pollard got out in the final over but Daniel Sams did the job. The MI players gift their captain Rohit Sharma a win on his birthday.

30 April 2022, 23:23 PM CLOSE CONTEST! MI need 12 off 12 with Tim David and Kieron Pollard in the middle. RR looking to go top of the table with a win but they need to win this game for that. MI- 147/4 (18 Overs), Pollard 3 (8) & David 19 (8)

30 April 2022, 23:09 PM Pollard & Tim David in PRESSURE Mumbai Indians need 25 runs in 18 balls but pressure is mounting up on the new batters in the middle. RR bowlers looking to dismiss MI batters. MI- 134/4 (17 Overs), Pollard 2 (6) & David 9 (4)

30 April 2022, 23:06 PM GAME ON! MI in trouble again as both set batters Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav depart in quick succession. Gates opened up for the Rajasthan Royals now as Prasidh Krishna takes a wicket. MI- 122/4 (15.2 Overs)

30 April 2022, 23:04 PM GONE! Yuzi Chahal STRIKES for RR! Suryakumar Yadav caught by Riyan Parag. SKY played brilliantly for MI but departs after hitting 51 off 39 balls. MI- 122/3 (15.1 Overs)

30 April 2022, 22:50 PM MI on course to their maiden IPL 2022 win Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have forged a 61-run stand for the third wicket at the end of 13 overs. Surya is in his 40s. Looks like the miden win is loading for Mumbai here. MI 103/2 (13.1) Mumbai Indians need 56 runs in 41 balls



30 April 2022, 21:54 PM Surya in the middle! Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma in the middle now after Ishan Kishan got out. He made 26 off 18 balls. Surya playing well at the moment. He and Tilak are two MI batters who are in form and Mumbai will be hoping they stick together for a long time to take the team across. MI 61/2 (7) Mumbai Indians need 98 runs in 78 balls



30 April 2022, 21:48 PM OUT! Rohit gone. Fails on his birthday. Ashwin strikes and removes the out of form batter. Nicely tossed up and Ashwin lured him to play the big shot. Daryll Mitchell takes a safe catch. MI 28/1 (3.3) Mumbai Indians need 131 runs



30 April 2022, 21:42 PM MI off to a FLYING START Mumbai Indians off to a flying start with Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma opening the batting. Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna, both the bowlers punished by attacking Kishan. MI- 22/0 (2 Overs), Kishan 19 (9) & Rohit 2 (3)

30 April 2022, 21:01 PM RR- 158/6 (20 Overs) Rajasthan Royals finish at 158 runs as Mumbai Indians bowl brilliantly in the death overs. Jos Buttler 67 (52) shined again for Rajasthan as he took youngster Hrithik Shokeen to the cleaners, smacking 4 maximums off him in a single over.

30 April 2022, 20:52 PM GONE! Buttler smacks Hrithik Shokeen for 4 maximums in a row but fails to clear the rope in the last ball of the over. Rajasthan Royals are on a good track now with the push of runs from that over. Buttler GONE for 67 (52) caught by Suryakumar Yadav bowled by Hrithik Shokeen RR- 126/4 (16 Overs)

30 April 2022, 20:35 PM OUT! Daryl Mitchell caught by Rohit Sharma bowled by Daniel Sams. RR batters couldn't soak the pressure of the slow runrate and as a result Mitchell tries a big shot an miscues badly. RR- 91/3 (14.1 Overs), Buttler 38 (44)

30 April 2022, 20:12 PM Buttler taking it SLOW Jos Buttler, uncharacteristically batting below a strike rate of 120 or 100 as he saves wicket for the Rajasthan Royals. MI desperately looking for a wicket as Mitchell or Buttler both can get dangerous with time on crease. RR- 84/2 (12.3 Overs), Buttler 34 (39) & Mitchell 14 (15)

30 April 2022, 20:08 PM GONE! Sanju Samson OUT! bowled by Kumar Kartikeya caught by Tim David at deep square. RR skipper was trying to put the pressure on debutant spinner but fails to clear the rope. RR- 54/2 (7.3 Overs), Buttler 20 (23) & Mitchell 2 (1)

30 April 2022, 20:04 PM SAMSON on FIRE! Sanju Samson smacks young Hrithik Shokeen for two maximums in 3 balls. RR off to a flying start after losing Padikkal in the powerplay. RCB- 53/1 (7 Overs), Buttler 19 (22) & Samson 16 (6)

30 April 2022, 19:51 PM GONE! Devdutt Padikkal 15 (15) caught at long-off by Kieron Pollard bowled by Hrithik Shokeen. RR lose their first wicket as Padikkal tries to take on the youngster but gets trapped. RR- 26/1 (4.2 Overs), Buttler 10 (12)

30 April 2022, 19:20 PM RR start SLOW Rajasthan Royals start slow with Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal as Daniel Sams with Jasprit Bumrah attack their stumps for Mumbai Indians. RR- 7/0 (2 Overs), Padikkal 1 (3) & Buttler 6 (8)

30 April 2022, 19:13 PM Team News Rajasthan Royals are playing with the same playing 11 while Mumbai Indians made two changes as Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya replace Dewald Brevis and Jaydev Unadkat.

30 April 2022, 19:11 PM Both team captains at the toss Sanju Samson: We are happy to set a target, we have done that 7-to 8 times already. We have been playing some good cricket, it's easy to be complacent, but we are taking this game as a really important one. We are playing with the same team. Rohit Sharma: We would like to bowl first. What we have seen over the course of the tournament, suits us. We like to chase. We have a couple of changes. Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya come in for Brevis and Unadkat. Preparation has been good, most of it has been done before the tournament. Hopefully, we have some fun in the middle, that's what we have been missing. We want to try and see how we enjoy ourselves. It's important to stick together as a group.

30 April 2022, 19:08 PM Playing XI Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith

30 April 2022, 19:04 PM Toss Update Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the 44th match of the IPL 2022 here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Saturday.

30 April 2022, 18:51 PM Pitch Report Graeme Swann on Pitch at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai We are smack in the middle of this wicket block today, so no matter where you bowl today, you have to deal with that tiny short boundary. This pitch - it has been used before, so it doesn't look uniform in the grass covering. Looks a little bit patchy and it's dusty. The spinners are going to come into their own today. When it's as dry and dusty as that, the ball is going to grip and turn. This pitch will not be easy to bat on. The ball will not come on at a uniform pace, it'll be two-paced. There are patches where it'll grip and there are patches where it'll skid on. I'd love to be a bowler today. If you can restrict a team to 160, you are in with a very good chance.

30 April 2022, 18:34 PM RR vs MI Probable Playing XI Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

