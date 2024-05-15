Highlights | RR vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2024: PBKS Beat RR By 5 Wickets
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (RR vs PBKSLIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Sam Curran Was The Hero Of The Match For PBKS.
Highlights Score RR vs PBKS In IPL 2024: In the IPL 2024 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, Punjab emerged victorious by 5 wickets. Punjab Kings successfully chased down the target of 145 runs set by Rajasthan Royals. Sam Curran's explosive innings of 63 runs off 41 balls, complemented by Jitesh Sharma's 22 runs and Ashutosh Sharma's 17 runs, propelled Punjab to victory. For Rajasthan, Riyan Parag top-scored with 48 runs, supported by contributions from Kohler-Cadmore (18 runs), Samson (18 runs), and Ashwin (28 runs). The bowling department saw a collaborative effort from Punjab bowlers, with notable performances from Chahal and Sam Curran, while Rajasthan struggled to contain Punjab's aggressive batting. This thrilling encounter showcased Punjab Kings' resilience as they secured a crucial win in the IPL tournament.
Match Summary
In a gripping IPL 2024 encounter, Punjab Kings secured a vital win by defeating Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 144/9 in their 20 overs, with Riyan Parag top-scoring with 48 runs. In response, Punjab Kings chased down the target, reaching 145/5 in 18.5 overs, led by Sam Curran's unbeaten 63 runs. Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal starred with the ball for Punjab, each taking two wickets. This victory marked Rajasthan Royals' fourth consecutive defeat in the tournament.
PBKS Win By 5 Wickets
Avesh Khan's short ball to Ashutosh Sharma results in a mistimed pull shot, securing a single and sealing victory for Punjab Kings while Rajasthan Royals face their fourth consecutive defeat in Guwahati.
Fifty For Sam Curran
Sandeep Sharma's over sees Sam Curran hitting a six to deep mid-wicket, followed by singles and a muted celebration as Curran reaches his fifty, while Ashutosh Sharma manages to score singles off yorker deliveries.
Punjab Kings need 15 runs in 12 balls
PBKS 5 Down
Jitesh Sharma's aggressive innings comes to an end as he is caught by Riyan Parag at long-on off Chahal's delivery, departing after contributing 22 runs including two sixes.
Punjab Kings need 34 runs in 26 balls
Much Needed Partnership For PBKS
Chahal concedes runs as Curran and Sharma rotate strike with singles and doubles, with Curran showcasing elegant footwork for a boundary through long-on.
Punjab Kings need 65 runs in 43 balls
RR Keep It Tight
Avesh Khan maintains pressure with a series of deliveries, limiting Jitesh Sharma to singles and dot balls through varied lengths and lines.
Punjab Kings need 78 runs in 53 balls
PBKS In Deep Trouble
Bairstow's innings ends as he is caught by Riyan Parag off Chahal's delivery, contributing 14 runs with a single boundary.
Punjab Kings need 97 runs in 72 balls
PBKS in Trouble
Avesh Khan to Shashank Singh, out Lbw!! That's plumb! Avesh Khan strikes again. Goes full and quick on middle, Shashank Singh looks to flick it away but gets rapped on the pads. Shashank Singh lbw b Avesh Khan 0(2)
Punjab Kings need 109 runs in 91 balls
RR Bounce Back
Avesh Khan claims the crucial wicket of Rossouw with a well-pitched delivery outside off, resulting in a sharp catch by Jaiswal at backward point, marking the second wicket loss for the batting side.
Punjab Kings need 109 runs in 92 balls
PBKS Bounce Back
Rossouw showcases aggressive batting with two consecutive fours, punishing Sandeep Sharma, while Bairstow plays defensively, managing singles and dot balls.
Punjab Kings need 110 runs
Poor Start For PBKS
Boult dismisses Prabhsimran for 6 in the first over, with Chahal taking a reverse cup catch at short third man off a top-edged swing.
Punjab Kings need 139 runs
Poor Finish By RR
Harshal Patel's final over features Boult's run-out, Parag's LBW dismissal, and RR reaching 144/9.
RR 7 Down
Harshal Patel dismisses Ferreira for 7 with a catch by Rossouw at wide long-on.
RR In Deep Trouble
Rahul Chahar claims the wicket of Powell for 4 runs with a googly, inducing a soft dismissal as Powell chips it back to the bowler, ending his brief innings.
RR 5 Down
Sam Curran removes Dhruv Jurel for a duck as he edges to Harpreet Brar, departing without scoring any runs, marking an early exit.
Ashwin Departs For 28
Arshdeep Singh dismisses Ashwin for 28 runs as he attempts to play inside out but only manages to edge it to Shashank Singh at deep point, concluding his valuable innings.
RR Rebuild
Rahul Chahar concedes singles to Riyan Parag and Ashwin with flat deliveries outside off, maintaining control in the middle overs.
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
RR 3 Down
Rahul Chahar dismisses Tom Kohler-Cadmore for 18 as he edges a quicker delivery to Jitesh Sharma.
Sanju Samson Departs
Nathan Ellis claims the wicket of Sanju Samson for 18 runs as he cuts a slower bouncer straight to backward point, capitalizing on Ellis and Harshal's tight bowling.
RR Bounce Back
Sanju Samson hits two boundaries off Arshdeep Singh, who mixes his deliveries well, keeping Samson largely in check.
RR Need Partnership
Sam Curran recovers well after conceding a six, delivering a series of dot balls to Kohler-Cadmore.
Jaiswal Clean Bowled!
Sam Curran dismisses Jaiswal with a late-swinging length ball, exemplifying his determination discussed at the toss.
Possible Impact Subs
Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Tanay Thyagarajan, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Singh Bhatia
Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira
Both Team Captains
Sam Curran: Tonight we play a really good team, and we can spoil a few campaigns now and finish with some pride. We've had a really good squad but some of those games we didn't win the big moments. We are about 2-3 wins away from qualifying and we aren't there becasue we didn't capitalise on the big moments. Tonight, we play a good side and I believe in character, I certainly don't want to lose tonight and hopefully I can rub that off on the players. We've lost a few players, KG is out and Nathan Ellis gets a game. Brar also comes back into the line-up.
Sanju Samson: We'll bat first in these conditions. This is a second home for us, we have spend quite a bit of time here. We spent two days to assess on whether there is dew, and there isn't any. The team, the batting and bowling unit are doing great. Everyone is chill and we are excited to come out and play a great game of cricket. (On securing qualification) I'd be lying if I say no, the camp looks a lot more relaxed. We'll miss Jos and Kohler-Cadmore comes in, and we might have Ferreira as an impact sub later.
Playing XIs
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran(c), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
Toss Report
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first against Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Wednesday.
Arshdeep Singh's Match-Up Advantage
Arshdeep Singh holds a favorable record against Yashasvi Jaiswal, potentially playing a key role in restricting the Royals' top-order batsmen.
High-Scoring Game Anticipated
Guwahati's pitch favors batsmen, with past matches indicating high scores. Dew in the evening could further tip the balance towards the batting side.
Key Players Depart for World Cup
The departure of Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada has weakened Punjab Kings, but Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran remain available for their final match.
Trent Boult's Struggles Against PBKS
Trent Boult's IPL stats show his worst average and economy rate against Punjab Kings, highlighting a potential weak link in the Royals' bowling attack.
Sanju Samson's Milestone Watch
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson is just three sixes away from hitting 300 T20 sixes, adding personal motivation to his performance in upcoming games.
Punjab Kings Aim to Avoid Last Place
With playoff hopes dashed, Punjab Kings now focus on avoiding the wooden spoon, seeking to end the season on a positive note.
Potential Replacements for Buttler
Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Dhruv Jurel are prime candidates to replace Buttler. Kohler-Cadmore brings global T20 experience, while Jurel offers local talent and versatility.
Shimron Hetmyer's Fitness Woes
Shimron Hetmyer's injury status remains a concern for Rajasthan, as his explosive batting could be crucial in the upcoming matches to solidify their position.
Jos Buttler's Departure Impact
Jos Buttler's early exit for the T20 World Cup leaves a significant void at the top order, prompting strategic reshuffling within the Royals' lineup.
Rajasthan Royals' Playoff Berth Secured
Despite recent losses, the Rajasthan Royals secured a playoff spot, capitalizing on Lucknow Super Giants' defeat. Their journey now focuses on reclaiming top form.
Full Squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini