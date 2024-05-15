SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Pat Cummins vs Shubman Gill
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans (SRH vs GT LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: SRH Aim To Secure Playoffs Qualification.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Hyderabad at 7.30 pm IST, crucially positioned in the playoff race with two home games remaining. SRH, currently best placed among five contenders (CSK, SRH, DC, RCB, and LSG) for two playoff spots, benefit from playing both games at home against the bottom-ranked GT and Punjab Kings. SRH is riding high on confidence after a dominant win over LSG and an eight-day break. Their power-hitting, especially from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, has resulted in 146 sixes, the most in the IPL this season, while GT has struggled, managing only 67 sixes. SRH's probable XI includes notable players like Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Heinrich Klaasen. GT, already out of the playoff race, might use this match to test less-utilized players like Gurnoor Brar and Manav Suthar.
Follow LIVE Updates From Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE SRH vs GT IPL 2024: Full Squad
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra