SRH Vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Pat Cummins Vs KL Rahul

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants (SRH vs LSG) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: SRH host LSG in Ahmedabad.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 08, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
LIVE Blog

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are ready to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday (May 8) in what is expected to be an intense IPL 2024 clash between the two quality sides fighting for a spot in the playoffs this year. Both teams have 12 points each with six wins from their 11 matches played so far. A win today will be crucial tonight to get some extra points as the race to the playoffs is heating up.

LSG have won three out of their last five whereas SRH have struggled with two wins from their last give matches. Pat Cummins and his side do have the home advantage tonight and they will surely look to make the most of it.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From LSG vs SRH IPL 2024 Here.

08 May 2024
15:28 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs LSG Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 match SRH vs LSG taking place in Ahmedabad tonight. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.

