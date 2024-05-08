HIGHLIGHTS, SRH vs LSG Scorecard IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head Run Havoc On LSG As SRH Win By 10 Wickets
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants (SRH vs LSG) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: SRH host LSG in Ahmedabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are ready to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday (May 8) in what is expected to be an intense IPL 2024 clash between the two quality sides fighting for a spot in the playoffs this year. Both teams have 12 points each with six wins from their 11 matches played so far. A win today will be crucial tonight to get some extra points as the race to the playoffs is heating up.
LSG have won three out of their last five whereas SRH have struggled with two wins from their last give matches. Pat Cummins and his side do have the home advantage tonight and they will surely look to make the most of it.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From LSG vs SRH IPL 2024 Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs LSG: Crazy from SRH
SRH have done something unbelievable so far with 152 runs from 8.3 overs. Head and Abhishek Sharma showing no mercy to the LSG bowlers at the moment. The only thing KL Rahul is doing right now is shaking his head.
SRH: 156/0 (8.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs LSG: Powerplay done
Powerplay has been finished and SRH have ripped the LSG bowling attack apart. A much needed timeout taken in this contest now. SRH have got 107 runs from the first six.
SRH: 107/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs LSG: Carnage from SRH
Carnage from the SRH openers as they get 64 from the first four overs of this powerplay. LSG bowlers clueless at the moment of what to do.
SRH: 64/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs LSG: SRH Start Bright
Sunrisers Hyderabad start bright as Abhishek Sharma takes the charge against Yash Thakur. 22 runs from the first two overs.
SRH: 25/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs LSG: Lucknow post 165
LSG post 165 runs as Nicholas Pooran launches attack on the SRH bowlers who were clueless in the death over stage of what to do.
LSG: 165/4 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs LSG: Gone!
KL Rahul 29 (33) caught by Natarajan bowled by Pat Cummins. LSG spent a lot of time at the crease and he goes cheaply with 29 off 33 balls.
LSG: 65/3 (11 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs LSG: Much Needed Over For LSG
Krunal Pandya smokes Jaydev Unadkat for a couple of maximums and it is a much needed over completed for Lucknow. SRH still have a strong grip on this contest at the moment.
LSG: 45/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs SRH: Big wicket
Bhuvneshwar Kumar at it again and it is Marcus Stoinis this time who gets the wicket. LSG in deep trouble at the moment with two wickets down in the powerplay.
LSG: 27/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs SRH: Gone!
Quinton de Kock 2 (4) caught by Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. SRH get the early wicket they were looking for and LSG are off to a tight start.
LSG: 15/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs LSG: Action Begins
Here we go! Action begins in Ahmedabad with KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock opening the batting for Lucknow Super Giants. Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball for SRH.
LSG: 3/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs SRH: Toss Report
LSG captain KL Rahul wins the toss and elects to bat first against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs LSG: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss for SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match will be coming shortly at 7 PM (IST) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Ahmedabad. Captains Pat Cummins and KL Rahul will be coming out for toss shortly.
LIVE SRH vs LSG: Probable Playing 11s
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c/wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.
LIVE IPL 2024: Must Win For Both Sides
Both teams - Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad need to win this contest to keep their hopes alive for qualification to the playoffs. However, only one winner will emerge tonight in Ahmedabad.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs LSG: Weather Report
As per accuweather.com, the weather conditions in Hyderabad are expected to be not so friendly for a cricket match. There is a chance of rain during the match time of SRH vs LSG.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs LSG Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 match SRH vs LSG taking place in Ahmedabad tonight. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.