Highlights | SRH Vs PBKS Cricket Score IPL 2024: SRH Beat PBKS By 4 Wickets
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings (SRH vs PBKS) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Abhishek Sharma was the hero of the match, scoring a blazing 66 off 28 balls to anchor Sunrisers Hyderabad's successful chase against Punjab Kings.
Trending Photos
In the 69th match of the IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 4 wickets at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. PBKS, after winning the toss and opting to bat, posted a competitive 214/5 in 20 overs. Key contributions came from Prabhsimran Singh (71 off 45), Rilee Rossouw (49 off 24), and Atharva Taide (46 off 27). T Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, taking 2/33. In response, SRH chased down the target in 19.1 overs, scoring 215/6. Abhishek Sharma top-scored with 66 off 28 balls, supported by Heinrich Klaasen (42 off 26) and Nitish Reddy (37 off 25). Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel took 2 wickets each for PBKS. Despite early wickets and some middle-order drama, SRH managed to secure the win with Abdul Samad and Sanvir Singh guiding them home.
Follow Highlights Updates From SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match Here.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Match Summary
Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a thrilling victory over Punjab Kings, chasing down 214 runs with 5 balls to spare in the 69th match of IPL 2024. Abhishek Sharma's explosive 66, along with contributions from Tripathi, Reddy, and Klaasen, secured the win, solidifying their position in the tournament.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: SRH Win By 4 Wickets
Sanvir Singh's boundary seals a 4-wicket victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad, solidifying their top-two finish prospects.
LIVE Score
PBKS 214/5 (20)
SRH 215/6 (19.1)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 4 wkts
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: SRH 6 Down
Harpreet Brar bowls Klaasen for 42 as he attempts a scoop shot, adding drama and delaying Sunrisers Hyderabad's victory.
LIVE Score SRH 208/6 (18.2) CRR: 11.35 REQ: 4.2
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 7 runs in 10 balls
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: SRH 2 Big Hits Away From Winning
Abdul Samad hits a six and a couple of singles off Rahul Chahar, bringing Sunrisers Hyderabad closer to victory with a total of 200.
LIVE Score SRH 207/5 (18) CRR: 11.5 REQ: 4
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 8 runs in 12 balls
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: SRH 2 Big Hits Away From Winning
Abdul Samad hits a six and a couple of singles off Rahul Chahar, bringing Sunrisers Hyderabad closer to victory with a total of 200.
LIVE Score SRH 207/5 (18) CRR: 11.5 REQ: 4
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 8 runs in 12 balls
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: SRH 5 Down
Arshdeep Singh dismisses Shahbaz Ahmed for 3 with a sharp catch by Shashank Singh at cover.
LIVE Score SRH 197/5 (16.5) CRR: 11.7 REQ: 5.68
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 18 runs in 19 balls
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: SRH Near Win
Harshal Patel's over includes a boundary, a couple of singles, and a wide, with Klaasen and Shahbaz Ahmed rotating the strike.
LIVE Score SRH 189/4 (16) CRR: 11.81 REQ: 6.5
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 26 runs in 24 balls
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: SRH 4 Down
Harshal Patel dismisses Nitish Reddy for 37, caught by Shivam Singh at deep backward point.
LIVE Score SRH 176/4 (14) CRR: 12.57 REQ: 6.5
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 39 runs in 36 balls
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: SRH Cruising Towards Win
Harpreet Brar concedes two sixes, one each to Nitish Reddy and Klaasen, while also giving away singles and a couple of dot balls in the over.
LIVE Score SRH 167/3 (13) CRR: 12.85 REQ: 6.86
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 48 runs in 42 balls
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma Departs
Shashank Singh dismisses Abhishek Sharma for 66, caught by Shivam Singh.
LIVE Score SRH 129/3 (10.1) CRR: 12.69 REQ: 8.75
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 86 runs in 59 balls
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: PBKS Need Wickets
Rahul Chahar's over includes a six by Nitish Reddy and several singles, as both Abhishek Sharma and Reddy effectively rotate the strike.
LIVE Score SRH 110/2 (9) CRR: 12.22 REQ: 9.55
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 105 runs in 66 balls
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Abhishek Near Fifty
Rahul Chahar's over yields singles and a few dot balls as Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy cautiously rotate the strike.
LIVE Score SRH 88/2 (7) CRR: 12.57 REQ: 9.77
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 127 runs in 78 balls
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: SRH 2 Down
Harshal Patel dismisses Tripathi for 33, caught by Arshdeep Singh.
LIVE Score SRH 73/2 (5) CRR: 14.6 REQ: 9.47
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 142 runs in 90 balls
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma Doing His Thing
Abhishek Sharma smashes a six off Rishi Dhawan, spoiling an otherwise tight over during Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings against Punjab Kings in the IPL.
LIVE Score SRH 50/1 (4) CRR: 12.5 REQ: 10.31
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 165 runs
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Rahul Tripathi On Fire
Rishi Dhawan's over sees Tripathi dominating with a boundary, a six, and quick singles, but a ball issue prompts the umpire to call for a replacement during Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings against Punjab Kings in the IPL.
LIVE Score SRH 25/1 (2) CRR: 12.5 REQ: 10.56
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 190 runs
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Golden Duck For Travis Head
Arshdeep Singh strikes early for Punjab Kings, dismissing Head for a golden duck with a well-directed delivery that sneaks through his defense, giving Sunrisers Hyderabad a tough start.
LIVE Score SRH 0/1 (0.1) REQ: 10.84
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 215 runs
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: First Innings Summary
Punjab Kings chose to bat after winning the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They posted 214/5, with Prabhsimran Singh scoring 71. Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to bat. Notable bowlers were T Natarajan and Pat Cummins.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: PBKS Finish On High
Jitesh Sharma showcases power hitting, smashing a maximum and a boundary off Nitish Reddy's deliveries, with one wide and a collision between Jitesh and Nitish adding drama to the over.
LIVE Score PBKS 214/5 (20) CRR: 10.7
Innings Break
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: SRH Bounce Back
Ashutosh Sharma departs for 2 runs, caught by Sanvir Singh off T Natarajan's delivery.
LIVE Score PBKS 187/5 (18.1) CRR: 10.29
Punjab Kings opt to bat
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Pat Cummins Strikes
Cummins dismisses Rossouw for 49, just shy of his fifty, caught by Abdul Samad, a crucial breakthrough in the match.
LIVE Score PBKS 181/4 (17.2) CRR: 10.44
Punjab Kings opt to bat
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: PBKS 3 Down
Miscommunication between batters leads to Shashank Singh being run out after hesitating on a second run opportunity, with Nitish Reddy's fumble adding to the confusion.
LIVE Score
PBKS 174/3 (16) CRR: 10.88
Punjab Kings opt to bat
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Singh Departs
Prabhsimran departs after a valiant innings of 71 runs off 45 balls, including seven fours and four sixes, caught by Klaasen off V Viyaskanth, ending his innings in an unfortunate manner.
LIVE Score PBKS 151/2 (14.2) CRR: 10.53
Punjab Kings opt to bat
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Eyes On Prabhsimran Singh
Cummins mixes up his deliveries well, delivering yorkers and slower balls, with Rossouw managing a boundary and Prabhsimran showcasing his intent with a well-executed scoop shot, adding to the intensity of the match.
LIVE Score
PBKS 140/1 (13) CRR: 10.77
Punjab Kings opt to bat
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Rilee On Attack
Nitish Reddy faces a mixed bag of deliveries, including a six and a four from Rossouw, while Prabhsimran adds to the onslaught with a well-executed six, contributing to an intense batting display.
LIVE Score
PBKS 129/1 (12) CRR: 10.75
Punjab Kings opt to bat
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Natarajan Strikes
Atharva Taide's aggressive innings comes to an end as he is caught by Sanvir Singh off T Natarajan after scoring 46 runs off 27 balls, including five fours and two sixes, providing a crucial breakthrough for SRH.
LIVE Score PBKS 97/1 (9.1) CRR: 10.58
Punjab Kings opt to bat
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: PBKS On Top
Shahbaz Ahmed delivers a variety of deliveries to Atharva Taide, with the batsman showcasing a mix of deft strokes, including a powerful six over deep mid-wicket and a well-executed reverse sweep for four.
LIVE Score PBKS 82/0 (8) CRR: 10.25
Punjab Kings opt to bat
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Cummins Aim For Wickets
Cummins delivers a mixed bag, with Prabhsimran showcasing power with a boundary and a six, while Taide manages singles amidst some mistimed shots and a wide ball controversy.
LIVE Score PBKS 47/0 (5) CRR: 9.4
Punjab Kings opt to bat
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: PBKS Dominate SRH
Cummins delivers a varied over, with Taide showcasing his batting prowess, including a boundary, while Prabhsimran navigates the deliveries cautiously, resulting in no runs scored off his deliveries.
LIVE Score PBKS 24/0 (3) CRR: 8
Punjab Kings opt to bat
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: PBKS Need Good Start
Prabhsimran takes 4 runs off Bhuvneshwar's knuckle ball, then defends three successive deliveries, while Taide guides one for a single to third man.
LIVE Score
PBKS 5/0 (1) CRR: 5
Punjab Kings opt to bat
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Pat Cummins: The fans have been awesome this season here. We are pretty well set-up for both (bat first or ball first. I'm a terrible reader of wickets, looks like a nice wicket. Looks dry and firm. Only one change for us. Rahul Tripathi comes in for a bowler.
Jitesh Sharma: We would like to bat. I think wicket is looking good, we want to score big and put SRH under pressure. Proud and grateful to captain my side today. We have few options because all the overseas have gone gone. Only Rilee Rossouw is gonna play. We have exciting talent waiting for their opportunity and they are gonna give their best today. Nothing to lose today, we are here to play some good cricket.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Possible Impact Subs
Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Travis Head, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat
Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Arshdeep Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Toss Report
Punjab Kings win toss, opt to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Resurgence
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, after a slow start to the season, has found his rhythm, particularly excelling in the powerplay with 10 out of his 11 wickets coming in this phase.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Quotes of Determination
Jitesh Sharma reflects on his season, emphasizing learning and growth despite challenges. His positive outlook underscores PBKS's approach to playing without pressure in their final game.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Weather Concerns
There is a 30% chance of rain that could impact the game. Fans and teams alike will be keeping an eye on the skies, hoping for a full match without weather interruptions.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Potential Return of Aiden Markram
SRH might reintroduce Aiden Markram to strengthen their batting lineup, posing a strategic decision on whether to retain legspinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, who impressed in the last game.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Harshal Patel's Key Role for PBKS
Harshal Patel has bounced back from a poor start to become the leading wicket-taker of the season. His performance will be crucial in PBKS’s bid to end the season on a positive note.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Jitesh Sharma Leads Weakened PBKS
With several key overseas players absent, Jitesh Sharma steps up as captain. Punjab Kings, ruled out of playoff contention, provide opportunities for domestic players to showcase their talent.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Impact of Washout on SRH's Momentum
A washout against Gujarat Titans left SRH out of control of their fate. They need to bounce back quickly from the ten-day break since their last completed game against Lucknow Super Giants.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: High-Scoring Venue Alert
Hyderabad has been one of the highest-scoring venues this IPL, with an average first-innings score of 203, promising an exciting and runs-heavy contest.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: SRH's Playoff Hopes on the Line
Sunrisers Hyderabad must secure a win against Punjab Kings and rely on other results to clinch a top-two finish in the IPL standings, making this a crucial match for them.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Statistical Edge in Player Matchups
Specific player matchups could influence the game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s dominance over Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma’s success against Arshdeep Singh highlight key battles to watch.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings of IPL 2024 starts at 3.30 pm IST and the toss for the same will take place at 3 pm IST. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the match.
PBKS vs SRH LIVE Updates: New Captain For Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings will see a third captain lead their side this season as Shikhar Dhawan is still out due to injury while vice-captain Sam Curran has already left for England to play series vs Pakistan. Jitesh Sharma will be leading the side in PBKS last match of the season.
Sunrisers vs Punjab LIVE: What SRH Needs To Do To Finish In Top-Two?
RR are on 16 points and SRH on 15. If RR win today, they will finish in top two. It is as simple as this for them. But for SRH, they must beat Punjab today and then hope that RR lose to KKR, if they want to take that second spot.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE Updates: Probable Playing 11s
SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth. [Impact sub: T Natarajan].
PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar. [Impact sub: Arshdeep Singh].
SRH vs PBKS LIVE Updates: Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh
Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Ashutosh Sharma, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs PBKS Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 match. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture. All four teams - RCB, SRH, RR and KKR are in the playoffs.