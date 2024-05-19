Highlights | SRH Vs PBKS Cricket Score IPL 2024: SRH Beat PBKS By 4 Wickets

In the 69th match of the IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 4 wickets at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. PBKS, after winning the toss and opting to bat, posted a competitive 214/5 in 20 overs. Key contributions came from Prabhsimran Singh (71 off 45), Rilee Rossouw (49 off 24), and Atharva Taide (46 off 27). T Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, taking 2/33. In response, SRH chased down the target in 19.1 overs, scoring 215/6. Abhishek Sharma top-scored with 66 off 28 balls, supported by Heinrich Klaasen (42 off 26) and Nitish Reddy (37 off 25). Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel took 2 wickets each for PBKS. Despite early wickets and some middle-order drama, SRH managed to secure the win with Abdul Samad and Sanvir Singh guiding them home.

