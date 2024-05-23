SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Pat Cummins Vs Sanju Samson

LIVE Score SRH vs RR In IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: In the Qualifier 2 clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the focus is on SRH's powerhouse batting against RR's formidable bowling. SRH, with record-breaking performances this season, boast the most destructive opening pair in Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who have consistently delivered mammoth scores, aided by Heinrich Klaasen's prowess. RR, though not as explosive with the bat, possess a potent bowling lineup, featuring a mix of swing, spin, and seam.

Both teams enter the match with contrasting fortunes: SRH coming off a loss in Qualifier 1 and RR rejuvenated after ending a losing streak. However, their previous encounters in Chennai haven't been fruitful. The Chepauk pitch's slow nature may prompt RR to consider additional spin options, while SRH might shuffle their batting lineup for stability. Key players to watch include R Ashwin, finding form with the ball for RR, and Travis Head, SRH's top performer despite recent setbacks. Stats reveal intriguing matchups, like Ashwin's containment of Head and Klaasen's dominance over Yuzvendra Chahal.

Follow LIVE Updates From Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 IPL 2024 Match Here.