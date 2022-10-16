Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 Match 1 Live score and updates: Namibia steady after losing 3 quick wickets at start
SL vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2022 Match 1 LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE score and updates from final between Sri Lanka vs Namibia on our live blog here
SL vs NAM Match preview: Sri Lanka take on Namibia in the first match of T20 World Cup 2022 at Geelong and expect Lankans to run over Namibia today. The Dasun Shanaka-led unit may have failed to directly qualify for the main stage of the tournament but they are a team that has improved by leaps and bound and are in very good form at the moment. Recently, Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup 2022 where they beat favourites India and Pakistan at different stages of the tournament to emerge as victors. Their title clinch sent a message to the world that they cannot be ruled out as contenders just yet. However, on the eve of their first match, Lankans have received a huge blow as Dilshan Madushanka has been ruled out of the World Cup.
Scroll down for LIVE updates
The left-arm quick has sustained a quadriceps injury. A replacement will be announced shortly.
Namibia had made a big impression on their T20 World Cup debut in the UAE and Oman in 2021, surging through to the Super 12 stage and even getting a win there. In the 2022 T20 World Cup, the challenge for Gerhard Erasmus's side will be to deliver again without the element of surprise they had in 2021. Undoubtedly, Namibia will lean heavily on fast bowling all-rounder David Wiese and left-arm fast bowler Ruben Trumpelmann.
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Erasmus and Baard steady the Namibia innings but the runs are hard to come by. The run-scoring rate has to be upped. Sri Lankans continue to dominate. Good mix of pace and spin from the Lankans and they are looking very good. Namibia have gone past 50.
NAM 54/3 (8.4)
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
OUT! What a catch from Kusal Mendis behind the stumps, Sanga-like take diving to his left. Loftie-Eaton departs for 20 off 12 balls and this is a big breakthrough for Lankans as he was beginning to look threatening. Captain Gerhard Erasmus walks in at No 5. Karunaratne with the wicket.
NAM 37/3 (5.1)
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Namibia lose their 2nd wicket and are on back foot right at the start. Madhusudan removes La Cock with Shanaka taking a good catch. Stephan Baard, right handed bat, comes to the crease, he joins Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton in the middle.
NAM 18/2 (3.4)
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
OUT! That's the first wicket of the tournament. Chameera strikes on return to playing 11 after a long time and finds the top edge, Michael van Lingen gone for 3 off 6 balls. caught at third man by Pramod Madushan.
NAM 11/1 (1.5)
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Michael van Lingen and Divan la Cock open the batting for Namibia. M Theekshana bowls the first over. La Cock gets the first runs for Namibia. Five off the first over by Theekshana. Chameera bowls the second over. Spin and pace from the start for SL.
NAM 5/0 (1)
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Sri Lanka and Namibia players are out for national anthems, post which the first ball of this year's World Cup will be bowled. Stay tuned.
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score: Playing 11s
Teams:
Namibia (Playing XI): Stephan Baard, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green(w), Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score: Toss News!
Dasun Shanaka wins toss and Sri Lanka will bowl first. He says it is the first game and SL will have a look at conditions first. Dilshan Madushanka ruled out, confirms Shanaka.
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Fans are filling the stadium rather quickly at Geelong.
Plenty of colour and joy _
The Sri Lankan fans have turned up in large numbers ahead of their clash against Namibia in Geelong _ #SLvNAM | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/I3I2x16Zbt
— ICC (@ICC) October 16, 2022
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Heads up about qualifying stages:
There are 8 teams who have already directly qualified for the Super 12 stage of T20 Workd Cup. The remaining eight sides have been split into two groups of four and the top-two teams will progress to the Super 12 stage.
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Squads:
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka
Namibia Squad: Stephan Baard, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Michael van Lingen, Lohandre Louwrens, Karl Birkenstock, Divan la Cock
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of T20 World Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Namibia on our live blog here. Both teams will be looking for a winning start and get first points on the board.
Watch this space for all latest updatest. The toss will take place at 9 am IST and the match begins at 9.30 am IST.
