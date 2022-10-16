NewsCricket
UAE VS NED LIVE

UAE vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Match 2 Live score and updates: Both United Arab Emirates and Netherlands eye winning start

UAE vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022 Match 2 LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE score and updates from final between United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands on our live blog here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 12:23 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

UAE vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Match 2 Live score and updates: Both United Arab Emirates and Netherlands eye winning start
LIVE Blog

In the 2nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022, United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Netherlands (NED) on October 16 (Sunday). This is the second match of the qualifying round, the first one being between Sri Lanka and Namibia. Both these matches will be played at the same venue, at Simonds Stadium in Geelong. Both UAE and Netherlands will be looking for a solid start to their campaign. The first task for both these sides will be to qualify for the next round.

On the other hand, Netherlands played the last T20 World Cup in UAE but could not make it to the Super 12 stage. They, however, are a very good side among the associate nations and would pose a big challenge to UAE.

As far as their head to head battle is concerned, both teams have played each other 8 number of times, both winning 4 times each. In their last encounter, Netherlands had beaten UAE by 8 wickets. The Dutch also beat UAE in their one and only T20 World Cup match vs each other back in 2014.

16 October 2022
12:20 PM

UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 match no. 2 between the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands. Toss coming up at 1 PM (IST).

(Stay TUNED)

UAE vs NED liveT20 World Cup 2022UAE vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Match 2 Live scoreUAE vs NED live scoreUAE vs NED live scorecardUnited Arab Emirates vs NED live streamUAE vs Netherlands Live Streaming

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN