UAE vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Match 2 Live score and updates: Both United Arab Emirates and Netherlands eye winning start

In the 2nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022, United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Netherlands (NED) on October 16 (Sunday). This is the second match of the qualifying round, the first one being between Sri Lanka and Namibia. Both these matches will be played at the same venue, at Simonds Stadium in Geelong. Both UAE and Netherlands will be looking for a solid start to their campaign. The first task for both these sides will be to qualify for the next round.

On the other hand, Netherlands played the last T20 World Cup in UAE but could not make it to the Super 12 stage. They, however, are a very good side among the associate nations and would pose a big challenge to UAE.

As far as their head to head battle is concerned, both teams have played each other 8 number of times, both winning 4 times each. In their last encounter, Netherlands had beaten UAE by 8 wickets. The Dutch also beat UAE in their one and only T20 World Cup match vs each other back in 2014.