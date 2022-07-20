NewsCricket
SRI LANKA VS PAKISTAN 2022

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 5 Live Score and Updates: Babar Azam's side cruising towards win

Check Live Score and Updates from Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 5 in Galle on Wednesday (July 20) here.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 5 Live Score and Updates: Babar Azam's side cruising towards win
Opener Abdullah Shafique was 112 not out and leading Pakistan at 223-3 in its chase of 342 to beat Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle Stadium on Tuesday (July 19). The fourth day would have belonged entirely to Pakistan but captain Babar Azam was out six overs from the end for 55 after the best partnership of the match.

That gave Sri Lanka a sniff of hope that it can still win, but the odds are with Pakistan, which needs 120 more runs with seven wickets in hand and a full day. The highest successful run chase in Galle is 268 and Pakistan went about achieving the unlikely showing determination and skill on a pitch that slowed down and lacked bounce.

Sri Lanka made it easy with poor field placements. Despite having almost 350 runs to defend, the host spread the field early in Pakistan’s innings and the batters were happy to knock off the singles and put up a solid foundation. The openers combined for 87 runs and the start Pakistan needed, although Sri Lanka claimed the wickets of Imam-ul-Haq (35) and Azhar Ali (6) in quick succession.

First-innings century-maker Babar added 101 runs for the third wicket with Shafique to help Pakistan seize the initiative. Shafique was unbeaten at stumps having batted for close to six hours. He'd faced 289 deliveries and hit just five fours and one six.

Check all Live Score and Updates from Day 5 of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test here.

20 July 2022
09:43 AM

Mohammad Rizwan gets first boundary of day

And we are away as Mohammad Rizwan drives Ramesh Mendis through the covers for 4 to bring up the first boundary of the day. Rizwan moves along to 12 and Pakistan are 229/3 with Abdullah Shafique on 113 and need another 113 runs to win.

09:40 AM

Abdullah Shafique leads Pakistan chase

Opener Abdullah Shafique is unbeaten on a century as Pakistan need 120 more runs to win on the final day of the 1st Test. Read all about it here.

09:39 AM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 5 of 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle here.

