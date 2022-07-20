Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Highlights: PAK win by 4 wickets to create history
Check highlights from Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 5 in Galle on Wednesday (July 20) here.
Opener Abdullah Shafique was 112 not out and leading Pakistan at 223-3 in its chase of 342 to beat Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle Stadium on Tuesday (July 19). The fourth day would have belonged entirely to Pakistan but captain Babar Azam was out six overs from the end for 55 after the best partnership of the match.
That gave Sri Lanka a sniff of hope that it can still win, but the odds are with Pakistan, which needs 120 more runs with seven wickets in hand and a full day. The highest successful run chase in Galle is 268 and Pakistan went about achieving the unlikely showing determination and skill on a pitch that slowed down and lacked bounce.
"I know the job is not done yet"@imabd28 opens up on his gritty fourth-innings today and his partnership with @babarazam258 #SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/UGReLRzO7Z — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 19, 2022
Sri Lanka made it easy with poor field placements. Despite having almost 350 runs to defend, the host spread the field early in Pakistan’s innings and the batters were happy to knock off the singles and put up a solid foundation. The openers combined for 87 runs and the start Pakistan needed, although Sri Lanka claimed the wickets of Imam-ul-Haq (35) and Azhar Ali (6) in quick succession.
First-innings century-maker Babar added 101 runs for the third wicket with Shafique to help Pakistan seize the initiative. Shafique was unbeaten at stumps having batted for close to six hours. He'd faced 289 deliveries and hit just five fours and one six.
Pakistan creates history
Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka by four wickets to win the first Test. Notably, it's a historic win for the Babar Azam-led side as they have pulled off the highest successful run chase in Galle. The visitors chased down the target of 342-run courtesy of opener Abdullah Shafique, who scored an unbeaten 160.
Play to resume soon
Great news, the covers have been removed. The weather has cleared quite a bit too. Play will resume at 14:30 local time.
Rain stops play
It's raining heavily in Galle and the match has been stopped for now. Pakistan are on the cusp of victory as they need just 11 runs with four wickets in hand. Abdullah Shafique has been the star batter for the visitors as he has scored an unbeaten 154 so far. Still, about four hours of play left. The good thing is they cover the entire ground in Sri Lanka.
Pakistan lose 4th wicket
Pakistan lose their fourth wicket as Mohammad Rizwan departs after being trapped in front of stumps by Prabath Jayasuriya. However, the wicket won't cause much trouble to the visitors as they need just 60 runs to win the match. Rizwan lbw b P Jayasuriya 40(74) [4s-2]
Mohammad Rizwan gets first boundary of day
And we are away as Mohammad Rizwan drives Ramesh Mendis through the covers for 4 to bring up the first boundary of the day. Rizwan moves along to 12 and Pakistan are 229/3 with Abdullah Shafique on 113 and need another 113 runs to win.
Abdullah Shafique leads Pakistan chase
Most runs for a batter in first six Tests for Pakistan
Is Abdullah Shafique the most reliable, consistent and prolific Test opener in #WTC23 #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/N5uf2ca2GG
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 19, 2022
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 5 of 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle here.
