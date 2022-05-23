TRL vs SPN Women’s T20 Challenge Highlights: SPN win by 49 runs

23 May 2022, 22:39 PM
SPN win by 49 runs
Supernovas Women win by 49 runs as Trailblazers finish their innings at 114/9 after 20 overs. TRL started off well with Smriti Mandhana 34 (33), Harley Matthews 18 (14), Jemimah Rodrigues 24 (21) but the middle order collapsed badly.
23 May 2022, 22:30 PM
TRL looking DONE and DUSTED
Trailblazers are looking done and dusted for today as 8 wickets fall down in very quick succession. Supernovas Women bowlers on top as TRL's middle order fail badly.
TRL- 94/8 (16 Overs), Poonam Yadav 7 (10) & Renuka 2 (6)
23 May 2022, 22:22 PM
TRL in need of a MIRACLE
Trailblazers in need of a miracle as Jemimah Rodrigues also departs for 24 off 21 balls caught by Harleen Deol bowled by Meghna Singh. TRL in need of a miracle now as SPN bowlers take them to the cleaners.
TRL- 86/8 (14 Overs)
23 May 2022, 22:18 PM
ANOTHER ONE!
Salma Khatun Caught by Ecclestone bowled by Vastrakar. It was a full toss and Khatun gave an easy catch straight to the fielder on covers.
TRL- 73/7 (12 Overs), Rodrigues 16 (13)
23 May 2022, 21:54 PM
TRL in TROUBLE
Trailblazers are in DEEP TROUBLE as they have lost more than half a side in their chase of 164 runs against the Supernovas Women. Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Sharmin Akhter and Richa Gosh, all are gone and now Jemimah Rodrigues has tremendous pressure on her. Reddy runout for a duck by Bhatia.
TRL- 72/6 (11 Overs) , Rodrigues 16 (12)
23 May 2022, 21:36 PM
TRL one down but going STRONG
Trailblazers are 1 down in their chase of 164 runs but are looking good at the moment with Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle. Hayley Matthews got out inside the powerplay after hitting 18 off 14 balls, she was caught by Taniya Bhatia bowled by Pooja Vastrakar.
TBL- 62/1 (7 Overs), Mandhana 34 (22) & Rodrigues 10 (6)
23 May 2022, 21:30 PM
TRL start STEADY
Trailblazers start steady with Smriti Mandhana and Hayley Matthews opening the batting for them. Supernovas Women bring in spin bowling inside the powerplay trying to restrict runs.
TRL- 34/0 (4 Overs), Mandhana 16 (12) & Matthews 18 (12)
23 May 2022, 20:53 PM
SPN- 163/10 (20 Overs)
Supernovas Women manage 163 runs after 20 overs as they get all out on the very last ball. Hayley Matthews took 3 wickets for the Trailblazers along with Salma Khatun taking 2 wickets. SPN would be disappointed after they got to a fiery start from the openers, the last 8 overs from TRL were very tight. Harmanpreet Kaur 37 (29) was the top scorer for SPN.
23 May 2022, 20:51 PM
SPN eye big TOTAL
Supernovas Women eye a competitive total with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar in the middle. Trailblazers look to keep the both the right-handers restricted with some tight bowling.
SPN- 149/5 (18 Overs), Harmanpreet 36 (28) & Vastrakar 9 (9)
23 May 2022, 20:28 PM
ANOTHER ONE!
Sune Luus 10 (11) caught by Renuka Singh bowled by left-arm spinner Gayakwad. SPN lose another wicket cheaply as Luus drive it straight to the covers fielder like a regulation catch.
SPN- 121/4 (14.3 Overs), Harmanpreet 22 (20)
23 May 2022, 20:16 PM
BIG WICKET!
Harleen Deol 35 (19) LBW bowled by Salma Khatun. SPN lose a big wicket at a crucial time as Harleen was looking in great touch but Salma Khatun gets the better off her.
SPN- 110/3 (12 Overs), Harmanpreet 17 (15) & Sune Luus 4 (7)
23 May 2022, 20:07 PM
SPN eye BIG TOTAL with Harleen and Harmanpreet
SPN eye a competitive total with Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol in the middle after their openers give them a good start. TBL bowlers looking for a wicket.
SPN- 82/2 (9 Overs), Harmanpreet 9 (7) & Harleen 19 (10)
23 May 2022, 19:53 PM
BOWLED IN!
Priya Punia 22 (20) bowled by Hayley Matthews. Brilliant bowling by the spinner as she keeps on bowling wicket to wicket, trusting her skills and gets the reward.
SPN- 74/2 (8 Overs), Harmanpreet 3 (3) & Harleen 17 (8)
23 May 2022, 19:51 PM
GONE!
Deandra Dottin runout by Renuka Singh for 32 off 17 balls. TRL finally get the wicket they were looking for and now it will calm down the panic they were having by the SPN's fiery start.
SPN- 50/1 (5 Overs), Punia 18 (13)
23 May 2022, 19:26 PM
SPN off to a FLYING START
Supernovas Women off to a flying start with Deandra Dottin and Priya Punia taking the charge early against the Trailblazers bowlers.
SPN- 15/0 (2 Overs), Punia 8 (6) & Dottin 7 (7)
23 May 2022, 19:14 PM
TOSS UPDATE!
Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss and Supernovas Women will bat first.