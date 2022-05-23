हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
TRL vs SPN Women’s T20 Challenge Highlights: SPN win by 49 runs

Check highlights of Trailblazers vs Supernovas Women’s T20 Challenge match no. 1 that was played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 23, 2022 - 23:05
Comments |
File image (Source: Twitter)

Star India opener Smriti Mandhana will be leading the defending champions, Trailblazers, at the Women’s T20 Challenge, scheduled to be held from May 23 to 28 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. “We had a good T20 domestic season, so just looking to continue with this tournament. I’m not thinking about how I will be going about it but I will just try to enjoy as much as I can,” she said.

Talking about her side’s opening match against Supernovas on Monday, Mandhana said the spin duo of Sophie Ecclestone and Alana King will pose a challenge but they have their own plans in place. “...We have our strategies ready, they have a good bowling unit especially the spin line up with Sophie (Ecclestone) and (Alana) King.”

Mandhana also said she has been working on her T20 game and looking to play more strokes, keeping in mind the number of shortest format matches scheduled in the next 12 months. “Personally I have been working on my T20 cricket since we have lot of T20s to play this year. So, trying to play little bit more shots then I used to playing,” she said.

On the other hand, Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur feels the Women's T20 Challenge will serve as a good platform for seamer Manshi Joshi to prove herself and earn her place back in the Indian team. The 28-year-old Joshi from Punjab, who had missed the 2020 edition of the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19, has last played for India in March last year.

“Last time, unfortunately, she didn't get a chance to play but this time she did well in domestic season and now in the net sessions also she was looking really nice. It is a great opportunity for her,” Harmanpreet said during a virtual press-conference. Harmanpreet said Supernovas have a very ‘balanced’ side.

23 May 2022, 22:39 PM

SPN win by 49 runs

Supernovas Women win by 49 runs as Trailblazers finish their innings at 114/9 after 20 overs. TRL started off well with Smriti Mandhana 34 (33), Harley Matthews 18 (14), Jemimah Rodrigues 24 (21) but the middle order collapsed badly.

23 May 2022, 22:30 PM

TRL looking DONE and DUSTED

Trailblazers are looking done and dusted for today as 8 wickets fall down in very quick succession. Supernovas Women bowlers on top as TRL's middle order fail badly.

TRL- 94/8 (16 Overs), Poonam Yadav 7 (10) & Renuka 2 (6)

23 May 2022, 22:22 PM

TRL in need of a MIRACLE

Trailblazers in need of a miracle as Jemimah Rodrigues also departs for 24 off 21 balls caught by Harleen Deol bowled by Meghna Singh. TRL in need of a miracle now as SPN bowlers take them to the cleaners.

TRL- 86/8 (14 Overs)

23 May 2022, 22:18 PM

ANOTHER ONE!

Salma Khatun Caught by Ecclestone bowled by Vastrakar. It was a full toss and Khatun gave an easy catch straight to the fielder on covers.

TRL- 73/7 (12 Overs), Rodrigues 16 (13)

23 May 2022, 21:54 PM

TRL in TROUBLE

Trailblazers are in DEEP TROUBLE as they have lost more than half a side in their chase of 164 runs against the Supernovas Women. Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Sharmin Akhter and Richa Gosh, all are gone and now Jemimah Rodrigues has tremendous pressure on her. Reddy runout for a duck by Bhatia.

TRL- 72/6 (11 Overs) , Rodrigues 16 (12)

23 May 2022, 21:36 PM

TRL one down but going STRONG

Trailblazers are 1 down in their chase of 164 runs but are looking good at the moment with Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle. Hayley Matthews got out inside the powerplay after hitting 18 off 14 balls, she was caught by Taniya Bhatia bowled by Pooja Vastrakar.

TBL- 62/1 (7 Overs), Mandhana 34 (22) & Rodrigues 10 (6)

23 May 2022, 21:30 PM

TRL start STEADY

Trailblazers start steady with Smriti Mandhana and Hayley Matthews opening the batting for them. Supernovas Women bring in spin bowling inside the powerplay trying to restrict runs.

TRL- 34/0 (4 Overs), Mandhana 16 (12) & Matthews 18 (12)

23 May 2022, 20:53 PM

SPN- 163/10 (20 Overs)

Supernovas Women manage 163 runs after 20 overs as they get all out on the very last ball. Hayley Matthews took 3 wickets for the Trailblazers along with Salma Khatun taking 2 wickets. SPN would be disappointed after they got to a fiery start from the openers, the last 8 overs from TRL were very tight. Harmanpreet Kaur 37 (29) was the top scorer for SPN.

23 May 2022, 20:51 PM

SPN eye big TOTAL

Supernovas Women eye a competitive total with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar in the middle. Trailblazers look to keep the both the right-handers restricted with some tight bowling.

SPN- 149/5 (18 Overs), Harmanpreet 36 (28) & Vastrakar 9 (9)

23 May 2022, 20:28 PM

ANOTHER ONE!

Sune Luus 10 (11) caught by Renuka Singh bowled by left-arm spinner Gayakwad. SPN lose another wicket cheaply as Luus drive it straight to the covers fielder like a regulation catch.

SPN- 121/4 (14.3 Overs), Harmanpreet 22 (20)

23 May 2022, 20:16 PM

BIG WICKET!

Harleen Deol 35 (19) LBW bowled by Salma Khatun. SPN lose a big wicket at a crucial time as Harleen was looking in great touch but Salma Khatun gets the better off her.

SPN- 110/3 (12 Overs), Harmanpreet 17 (15) & Sune Luus 4 (7)

23 May 2022, 20:07 PM

SPN eye BIG TOTAL with Harleen and Harmanpreet

SPN eye a competitive total with Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol in the middle after their openers give them a good start. TBL bowlers looking for a wicket.

SPN- 82/2 (9 Overs), Harmanpreet 9 (7) & Harleen 19 (10)

23 May 2022, 19:53 PM

BOWLED IN!

Priya Punia 22 (20) bowled by Hayley Matthews. Brilliant bowling by the spinner as she keeps on bowling wicket to wicket, trusting her skills and gets the reward.

SPN- 74/2 (8 Overs), Harmanpreet 3 (3) & Harleen 17 (8)

23 May 2022, 19:51 PM

GONE!

Deandra Dottin runout by Renuka Singh for 32 off 17 balls. TRL finally get the wicket they were looking for and now it will calm down the panic they were having by the SPN's fiery start.

SPN- 50/1 (5 Overs), Punia 18 (13)

23 May 2022, 19:26 PM

SPN off to a FLYING START

Supernovas Women off to a flying start with Deandra Dottin and Priya Punia taking the charge early against the Trailblazers bowlers.

SPN- 15/0 (2 Overs), Punia 8 (6) & Dottin 7 (7)

23 May 2022, 19:14 PM

TOSS UPDATE!

Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss and Supernovas Women will bat first.

