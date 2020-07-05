Lockdown has reached unbearable limits: Virat Kohli trolls Mayank Agarwal on 'Upside Down' training post

A day after Indian skipper Virat Kohli gave an insight into his training regime, Test opener Mayank Agarwal too took to social media and shared a picture of him from one of his workout sessions with his followers.

The 29-year-old opening batsman took to his official Instagram account and posted an 'upside down' picture of him from his in-house gym.

Along with the picture, Agarwal wrote, "On a scale of 1 to 10, the head rush I get when I'm trying to explore the 'Upside Down' is ELEVEN.#BalanceTraining #FlashbackFriday."

Kohli, who himself keep posting pictures and videos from his workout sessions, was quick to react to Agarwal's post.

The Indian skipper hilariously trolled Agarwal by saying that coronavirus lockdown has indeed reached unbearable limits.

"Kya ho gaya bhai. Lockdown has reached unbearable limits I guess," Kohli commented.

Besides him, Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma also took the notice of the post and wrote in Hindi, "raje duniya ulti dikh rhi hai ya seedhi (Dear, the world is looking upside down or straight)."

Earlier, Kohli--who is a big fitness freak and indeed one of the fittest Indian athletes--posted a video of himself doing multiple power snatch reps.

Along with the video, Kohli had also revealed that this is the one exercise he would love to do every day.

The cricketers have become quite active on social media ever since the game was distrupted in March 2020 due to the coronavirus lockdown. From spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 to sharing their day-to-day activities, players are making sure to keep their fans entertained.

On a related note, Agarwal was slated to play for Kings XI Punjab, while Kohli was all set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2020 Indian Premier League. However, the lucrative T20 tournament, which was originally scheduled to take place from March 29 to May 24, was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI in April due to coronavirus pandemic.