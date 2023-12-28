Love On The Big Screen: Cuddling Couple Steals The Show At AUS vs PAK 2nd Test - WATCH

The ongoing second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) not only showcased thrilling cricket action but also provided a moment of unexpected humour. During Day 2, a young couple found themselves in the spotlight, quite literally, as their cuddling antics were broadcast on the big screen, much to the surprise of the crowd. As the camera focused on the couple during the 7th over of Pakistan's first innings, the duo, immersed in their world, suddenly found themselves on the big screen. The guy, sitting with a towel on his lap, and the girl leaning on him, quickly separated, their expressions turning from blissful unawareness to shock. The guy even covered his face with the towel, while the girl discreetly looked in the opposite direction. The incident quickly went viral, capturing the attention of fans both at the stadium and on social media.

Viral Video Sparks Laughter

The hilarious scene was captured in a video circulating on social media, with fans sharing a laugh at the couple's unexpected 15 seconds of fame. The incident added a touch of humour to the intense cricketing atmosphere, proving that sometimes the most memorable moments happen off the pitch. Moving on from the off-field entertainment, let's dive into the cricketing action that unfolded on Day 3 of the AUS vs PAK 2nd Test at the MCG.

Mitchell Marsh's Near Century

Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith played pivotal roles in Australia's dominance. Marsh, with a blistering 96 off 130 deliveries, showcased his batting prowess, narrowly missing out on a well-deserved century. His 153-run partnership with Smith helped Australia recover from a shaky start at 16/4, allowing them to post a substantial lead.

Pakistan's Bowling Efforts

Despite the challenges faced by Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi and Mir Hamza put up a commendable bowling performance, each bagging three wickets. However, the Australian batting lineup, led by Marsh and Smith, ensured a formidable lead for the hosts.

Day 4 Expectations: Australia in Control

As Australia finishes Day 3 at 187/6 with a lead of 241 runs, the focus shifts to Day 4. The hosts aim to build on their advantage and set a challenging target for Pakistan. With the unpredictable nature of cricket, fans can expect more exciting moments on and off the field as the AUS vs PAK 2nd Test at MCG continues to unfold.