'Lowest Point In Pakistan Cricket': PAK Team Brutally Trolled After Bangladesh Clean Sweeps Them 2-0 On Home Soil

Pakistan cricket hit a new low after Bangladesh's 2-0 Test series clean sweep on Pakistan's home soil, sparking widespread trolling on social media. Fans expressed disappointment, calling it the "lowest point in Pakistan cricket" amid criticism of the team.

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PAK vs BAN: Pakistan cricket has hit a new low after Bangladesh completed a historic 2-0 clean sweep in the two-match Test series played on Pakistan’s home soil. The unexpected outcome has left fans and cricket experts reeling, marking it as one of the most disappointing performances by Pakistan in recent years. The series loss has not only raised questions about the team’s form and preparation but has also sparked widespread trolling on social media.

Bangladesh’s Dominance

Bangladesh, traditionally considered underdogs when playing against Pakistan, delivered an outstanding performance throughout the series. The visitors showcased remarkable skill and determination, securing a win in the first Test by 10 wickets and following it up with a comprehensive 6 wickets victory in the second Test. Bangladesh’s batsmen and bowlers outplayed their Pakistani counterparts in all departments, with standout performances from their middle order and a disciplined bowling attack.

Pakistan’s Struggles

Pakistan’s batting line-up struggled consistently against Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling. Senior players like Babar Azam and Shan Masood, who were expected to anchor the innings, failed to put up a fight, leading to collapses at crucial moments. The Pakistani bowlers, known for their aggression, were largely ineffective, unable to break through Bangladesh’s strong batting partnerships. These back-to-back defeats have highlighted the vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s squad, prompting calls for changes in both the team composition and coaching staff.

PAK vs BAN: Social Media Backlash

Following the series loss, Pakistani fans took to social media to express their disappointment and frustration. Memes and posts criticizing the players and management flooded platforms like Twitter and Instagram. The hashtag #PakvsBan trended for hours, with fans lamenting what many called the “lowest point in Pakistan cricket.” 

Pakistan Captain Shan Masood Expresses Disappointment After Series Loss to Bangladesh

Pakistan's red ball captain Shan Masood voiced his disappointment following Pakistan’s 2-0 Test series defeat against Bangladesh on home soil. Reflecting on the team's performance, Masood drew parallels with their struggles in Australia, emphasizing that Pakistan had not learned from past mistakes. “We thought we were playing good cricket in Australia, but we weren’t getting the job done. It's something we need to address,” Masood stated.

He highlighted that in his tenure, Pakistan has allowed the opposition to come back into matches on multiple occasions, even when they were in a dominant position. “Test cricket demands a different level of fitness and preparation,” Masood added. He mentioned that playing four fast bowlers in the first Test was a strategy to manage workload, which seemed justified when a bowler was lost in each innings due to injuries. He expressed that even in the second Test, having only three fast bowlers and two spinners felt inadequate.

