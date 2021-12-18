हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LPL 2021

LPL 2021: Jeffrey Vandersay takes 6 wickets as Colombo Stars defeat Kandy Warriors by 58 runs

The Colombo Stars defeated Kandy Warriors in the Lanka Premier League, Jeffrey Vandersay took 6 wickets and won player of the match.

LPL 2021: Jeffrey Vandersay takes 6 wickets as Colombo Stars defeat Kandy Warriors by 58 runs
Colombo Stars spin-bowler Jeffrey Vandersay.(Source: Twitter)

The Colombo Stars registered their fourth victory in the Lanka Premier League after defeating Kandy Warriors by 58 runs on Friday (December 17). After posting a total of 182/6 in their 20 overs, the Stars bowled out the Warriors for 124 in 17 overs. The Kandy Warriors couldn't find the momentum during their chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Jeffrey Vandersay set the tone with the ball for the Stars by picking up the wickets of the opening batters Kennar Lewis and Minod Bhanuka in the third over.

Thereafter, the Warriors failed to string big partnerships. Ravi Bopara was the only highlight of the Warriors' batting card with an innings of 47 runs from 37 balls. He struck 5 fours and 1 six. Vandersay was the pick of the bowlers for the Stars with magnificent figures of 6/25.

Earlier, Kusal Perera smashed 6 fours and 2 sixes during his innings. Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal also chipped in with scores of 40 and 44*. Chandimal provided the final impetus to Colombo Stars' innings with a knock laced with 3 boundaries and 2 sixes.

LPL 2021Kandy WarriorsColombo StarsLanka Premier League
