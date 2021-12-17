हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LPL 2021

LPL 2021: Ravi Bopara stars as Kandy Warriors beat Dambulla Giants in a close-finish

The Kandy Warriors defeated Dambulla Giants on Thursday, December 16, Ravi Bopara scores a half-century.

LPL 2021: Ravi Bopara stars as Kandy Warriors beat Dambulla Giants in a close-finish
Kandy Warriors player Ravi Bopara.(Source: Twitter)

The Kandy Warriors recorded their second victory in the Lanka Premier League after defeating Dambulla Giants by 6 wickets on Thursday (December 16). After restricting the Giants to 130/9 in their 20 overs, the Kandy Warriors chased down their target in 19.2 overs.

Ravi Bopara played fantastic innings of 59* runs from 50 balls, laced with 3 boundaries and 2 sixes. Opening batter Kennar Lewis and Angelo Perera chipped in with scores of 27 and 29* respectively.

The Giants dismissed Charith Asalanka, Minod Bhanuka and Kamindu Mendis for not too many runs on the board. However, the 60-run partnership between Bopara and Perera ensured that the Warriors walked off the field as winners.

Earlier, the Dambulla Giants couldn't find a way to get going with the bat as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Ramesh Mendis was the only highlight of Giants' batting card with an innings of 41 runs from 28 balls. He struck 2 boundaries and 1 six during his innings. Binura Fernando and Al-Amin Hossain were the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors with figures of 3/22 and 3/32 respectively.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LPL 2021Kandy WarriorsDambulla GiantsRavi Bopara
Next
Story

Ashes 2021: Steve Smith falls short of 28th Test ton but Marnus Labuschagne completes his sixth on Day 2

Must Watch

PT8M3S

BJP's Jan Vishwas Yatra from December 19 in UP