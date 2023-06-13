From Suresh Raina's Return To Cricket To IPL Style Auction: All You Need To Know About LPL 2023 Auction

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has officially announced that the Lanka Premier League 2023 Auction is set to take place on June 14, attracting more than 500 registered players for the upcoming T20 tournament. This highly anticipated fourth edition of the premier T20 league will commence on July 31 and culminate on August 22. Following the footsteps of the Indian Premier League (IPL), SLC has decided to adopt a similar competition format this year. The five participating franchises will have a spending purse of US$ 500,000 each.

Charu Sharma thrilled to be auctioneer for LPL 2023, the league's first ever auction! __https://t.co/xu1EFeab3C #lpl2023 — Sri Lanka Cricket __ (@OfficialSLC) June 12, 2023

Star Players Signed Ahead of Lanka Premier League 2023 Auction

Renowned cricket stars, including Pakistani captain Babar Azam and former Bangladeshi captain Shakib al Hasan, have already secured contracts ahead of the Lanka Premier League 2023 Auction. These pre-selected players have inked three-year deals, giving the franchises the option to retain or release them after each season based on mutual agreement. Additionally, franchises will have the opportunity to trade players during a designated period, although specific details about the trade mechanism are yet to be confirmed by the LPL.

Suresh Raina Registers for LPL 2023 Auction

Indian cricket veteran and former Chennai Super Kings player, Suresh Raina, has expressed his interest in participating in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) by registering for the 2023 auction. Raina has set his starting bid at USD 50,000 for the tournament scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 20. Despite announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket in September 2022, Raina made appearances in the Abu Dhabi T10 2023 tournament and engaged in commentary during the Indian Premier League 2023 season. Given his vast experience in franchise cricket, the left-handed middle-order batter is expected to attract competitive bids during the LPL 2023 auction.

Pre-Selected Players List Ahead of LPL 2023 Auction Revealed

The list of pre-selected players before the LPL 2023 auction has been unveiled, featuring key names assigned to each franchise. The lineup is as follows:

Colombo Strikers: Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah, and Chamika Karunaratne

Dambulla Aura: Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Lungi Ngidi, and Avishka Fernando

Jaffna Kings: Maheesh Theekshana, David Miller, Thisara Perera, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Kandy Falcons: Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Fakhar Zaman

Galle Gladiators: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Shakib Al Hasan, and Tabraiz Shamsi

Auction Rules for LPL 2023 Unveiled

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction will follow a set of comprehensive rules, akin to those of the IPL auction. Players registering for the auction will be divided into two groups: capped and uncapped players. Capped players will have a base price ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 in $10,000 increments. Uncapped players will be further categorized into three price ranges based on their experience. Those with 50 or more First-Class matches can register at a base price of $20,000, while players with a minimum of 25 First-Class matches or 18 T20 franchise league