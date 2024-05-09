LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Gets ANGRY Publicly On KL Rahul After LSG Handed Embarrassing Loss Against SRH In IPL 2024; Watch

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made a short work of the 166-run chase against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024 clash at Hyderabad. Travis Head (89 off 30 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (75 off 28 balls) chased down the target in just 9.4 overs to help Sunrisers register a massive victory to strengthen their playoffs chances. On the other hand, this is the second-successive big loss for LSG in this season. LSG has suffered a humiliating defeat in hands of Kolkata Knight Riders earlier, getting bowled out for just 137 while chasing a mammoth 236 runs to win.

Owner of the LSG team, Sanjiv Goenka, was clearly upset when he met captain Rahul after the match. Goenka was seen publicly showing anger over the cricket LSG played on the night and at times Rahul was seen explaining things to his boss. But to no avail as Goenka fumed in anger. English commentators said that maybe the owners needed to show their disappointment and ask for answers behind the walls of the dressing room. Even social media was not happy with the way Rahul was being slammed in public.

Check out how fans reacted to Goenka's outburst on Rahul and his team's poor show below:

"KL has done well, hasn't he? To keep his cool here" (Commentators)



It's sad to see him like this _ #KLRahul

pic.twitter.com/DWKYJyNoGs May 8, 2024

KL is also that guy who will simply accept things with a clueless face without saying anything back... Come home boy, unbox event 2025 script is set. https://t.co/J16J1jiHyw— arfan (@Im__Arfan) May 8, 2024

Highly unprofessional and undignified behaviour by LSG owner Goenka towards captain #KLRahul. There are dignified way to express criticism and unhappiness. #TravisHead is in completely different mode, no one can stop him. #SRHvsLSG #LSGvsSRHpic.twitter.com/nPqTG88jie— Ganpat Teli (@gateposts_) May 9, 2024

After this public spat under cameras, I'm sure that KL Rahul is leaving LSG next year. Fine big money's riding in IPL and understand the frustration as an owner but it speaks volumes about Sanjiv Goenka as a boss!!



Never do your dirty laundry in public pic.twitter.com/ilKV8UltDb— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) May 8, 2024

LSG had earlier won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision was not backed by a quick start by Lucknow as Rahul took 33 balls to score 29. This was the same pitch wherein Head and Abhishek smashed 160+ in less than 10 overs together. Quinton de Kock got out for just 2 and Marcus Stoinis could not do much either, scoring 3 off 5. Krunal Pandya played a slow knock of 24 off 21 balls. Nicholas Pooran (48 off 26) and Ayush Badoni (55 off 30) played wonderful knocks to take the team to a decent total of 165 for 4 in 20 overs.

Lucknow have defended these totals before, but not at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Head and Abhishek displayed one of the rare batting performances in IPL, smashing 16 sixes and 14 fours to chase down the target in no time. The way LSG defended the total and how Rahul batted at the start may have angered the owner of the team. Later, the owner was also seen speaking, in an animated way, with coach Justin Langer, with Rahul looking on.

Lucknow have slipped to sixth spot with two more matches remaining. They have 12 points and the best they can get to is 16 points. They are still not out of the competition but will need big wins in the remaining matches.