LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Takes A Dig At KL Rahul: 'We Want Players With A Team-First Mindset, Not Focused On Personal Goals'

IPL Retention 2025: In a decisive move ahead of the 2025 IPL mega auction, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have announced their retained players, officially parting ways with former captain KL Rahul. The team has opted to retain Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, and Mohsin Khan. This marks the end of a three-year association between Rahul and LSG, with team owner Sanjiv Goenka making pointed comments about the franchise’s focus on players prioritizing team goals over personal records.

KL Rahul’s Departure And Goenka’s “Winning Mindset” Remarks

In a statement on Star Sports, Sanjiv Goenka hinted at the reasoning behind Rahul’s release, emphasizing a need for players who have a "mindset to win" and put "team goals" before personal ambitions. "It was a simple mindset to go in with players who have a mindset to win, who put the team first before their personal goals and personal aspirations," said Goenka. His remarks seem to underline the franchise’s goal of building a team culture that prioritizes collective success.

This decision comes after an incident during the 2024 season, when cameras captured an animated discussion between Goenka and Rahul following LSG's ten-wicket loss to SunRisers Hyderabad. The conversation, which took place moments after the match, had sparked speculation about potential friction within the camp.

Why LSG Retained Pooran, Bishnoi, Badoni, Mohsin, and Mayank

Explaining LSG’s retentions, Goenka said that picking Nicholas Pooran was “a no-brainer,” while Zaheer Khan, Justin Langer, and the team’s analysts played a role in choosing the remaining players. Pooran’s consistent performances and adaptability have made him a valuable part of LSG’s plans. Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan were also key retentions, recognized for their promising performances as uncapped Indian players.

"We have gone with three bowlers from previous seasons, all Indians. Pooran was a no-brainer for everyone. Ayush has done well for us at No.6 or No.7," Goenka added, expressing confidence in the team’s choices.

Rahul’s IPL 2024 Performance and Upcoming Auction Prospects

KL Rahul had a mixed season with LSG in 2024, scoring 520 runs in 14 matches at an average of 37.14. While his total runs were notable, his strike rate of 136.13 drew criticism for being relatively low, with many fans and analysts questioning the pace at which he scored runs. In his three years with LSG, Rahul accumulated over 1,200 runs in 38 matches, yet his strike rate often became a talking point.

With his release from LSG, Rahul will now enter the IPL 2025 mega auction, drawing attention to where his next IPL chapter might unfold. Teams seeking an experienced opener and occasional wicketkeeper will likely be interested in the seasoned batter, making him a significant name in the auction pool.

Building A New Core for LSG

The Lucknow Super Giants are moving into the 2025 season with a clear strategy of reinforcing their Indian core. By retaining players like Bishnoi, Badoni, and Mohsin, the franchise aims to maintain continuity while nurturing a winning mindset. With Goenka’s comments, it’s evident that LSG is looking to create a team culture that is goal-oriented and focused on success in the upcoming IPL season.