LSG vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings In Ekana Cricket Stadium 730PM IST, Lucknow

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is generating immense anticipation as cricket fans eagerly await the clash between KL Rahul's LSG and Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK. The match promises a thrilling display of skill and strategy as key players like Quinton de Kock and Shivam Dube are poised to deliver impactful performances, while bowlers such as Mustafizur Rahman and Yash Thakur aim to challenge opposing batting lineups. With LSG seeking to capitalize on home advantage at Ekana Cricket Stadium and favourable weather conditions ensuring uninterrupted play, the stage is set for an intense contest on a pitch favouring bowlers. As both teams vie for crucial points to bolster their playoff aspirations in IPL 2024, fans are gearing up for a riveting spectacle that could have significant implications for the tournament standings. The match holds the promise of delivering cricketing brilliance and memorable moments, capturing the attention of enthusiasts and adding another chapter to the storied rivalry between LSG and CSK in the IPL arena.

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul (VC)

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shivam Dube, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs CSK Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Shamar Joseph.

Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.

LSG vs CSK Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Maheesh Theekshana, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Richard Gleeson, Deepak Chahar

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni