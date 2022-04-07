In Match 15 of IPL 2022 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC), KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first.

One of the remarkable stories of this IPL has been pacer Avesh Khan, who bowled a superb match-winning over for LSG in the game vs SRH.

Not to forget, he was not just under the match pressure vs SRH but also things were not great back home as his mother was hospitalised due to an infection.

Avesh's mother had breast cancer two years ago but she has recovered from it now, said the Indore-born pacer.

"I would like to dedicate this performance to my mother who is hospitalised. I received a lot of support from her. After the match, I picked up my phone and connected with her on a video call and gave her the details of the match. By God's grace, she is fine now," Avesh had said after the match vs SRH.

Before the game vs DC, he informed that his mother is still in hospital but she is doing fine now.

She's (his mother) fine now, still in the hospital. She has urine infection and two years back she had breast cancer, so that also affected her but now she's doing fine. I am feeling good about giving a match-winning performance in the last game, but everyday is a new day and I will try to bowl with the same rhythm and win my side the game."