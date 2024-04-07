LSG vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Lucknow Super Giants Vs Gujarat Titans in Ekana Stadium, 730PM IST, Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 21 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) with an aim to maintain winning run in the competition. LSG are coming into the contest with a win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) while GT faced defeat in hands of Punjab Kings (PBKS). GT will be aiming for a strong comeback after the loss while LSG aim to maintain a winning run. All eyes will be on a mini battle between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill.

When it comes to making the fantasy team, you must read in detail about the injuries, and form of players. There are plenty of stars in the two squads. LSG's Mohsin Khan may continue to miss the games due to sore back. However, GT's David Miller is likely to be back after having recovered from a niggle. It is advised that you make the final fantasy team only after the toss takes place.

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction:

Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Shubman Gill, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Spencer Johnson

LSG vs GT Probable Playing 11s

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Probable XI: KL Rahul (c and wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav

Gujarat Titans (GT) Probable XI Team: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson

GT vs LSG: Squads

Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Squad: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Manav Suthar, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Full Squad: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Devdutt Padukone, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan