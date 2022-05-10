IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli, who is Shubman Gill's inspiration?

Gujarat Titans opening batter Shubman Gill scored another fifty in IPL 2022, his 4th of the season, vs Lucknow Super Giants in Match 57 of the tournament on May 10 (Tuesday).

Speaking before the game, Gill acknowledged his poor form in the middle phase of the season despite starting off brilliantly.

He told Star Sports, "I started off well but had a bit of a lean patch in the middle, that's bound to happen in T20 cricket. You'll hit some good shots that'll go straight to the fielder, you'll have some unfortunate dismissals. Overall, I think I have found some form in the last match, hopefully I'll be able to carry that momentum with me."

Gill also said that the upcoming 3 games are important for GT as they aim to finish in top two after the league stage ends.

"These three matches are quite important for us if we want to stay in the top two. We'll be looking to win these matches and hopefully I'll be able to contribute with the bat. I wouldn't say there's any extra pressure on me. We have done well, we are placed second and have three matches to go. If we are able to win two, we should be in a healthy position to finish in the top two."

The Punjab-born cricketer was also asked who does he look up to in cricket, to which he said, "(Greatest inspiration) While growing up, it was Sachin sir. Once he retired and once I started to understand the game a bit more, I was always a fan of Virat bhai."