LSG vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Lucknow Super Giants Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In Ekana Stadium, 730PM IST, Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are playing each other in tonight's second game of the Sunday double-header. KKR need one more win to jump to the top of the points table as they are currently placed at number 2 right now with a better NRR than toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) who have 16 points from 10 matches. KKR have 14. On the other hand, LSG are right behind at third with 12 points from same number of matches and one more win will make them come at par with KKR. Needless to say, this will be a fascinating battle between two of the best teams this season.

Mayank Yadav has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2024 with an injury after he was rushed in early by LSG management in the last game against Mumbai Indians (MI). Harshit Rana did not play the last match for KKR as he was suspended by IPL for one game and should play this match.

As far as the Dream11 prediction for this match goes, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are automatic pics. Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran are also great selections as both of them are in form and can hit the ball long. Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ravi Bishnoi can be great additions your fantasy team as well.

LSG vs KKR Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (Vice captain), Nicholas Pooran, Phil Salt

Batters: Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (Captain), Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq

LSG Vs KKR: Probable Playing 11s

KKR Probable XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy [Impact substitute: Angkrish Raghuvanshi/Manish Pandey]

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (C, wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur [Impact substitute: Arshin Kulkarni]

LSG Vs KKR: Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Prerak Mankad, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Matt Henry, Yash Thakur, Devdutt Padikkal, Shamar Joseph