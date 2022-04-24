हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LSG vs MI IPL 2022: Here's why LSG's Avesh Khan is not playing today's match against Mumbai Indians

KL Rahul announced that Mohsin Khan replaces right-arm fast bowler Avesh Khan for the Lucknow Super Giants.

LSG vs MI IPL 2022: Here&#039;s why LSG&#039;s Avesh Khan is not playing today&#039;s match against Mumbai Indians
Source: Twitter

In the ongoing clash of IPL 2022 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI), LSG skipper KL Rahul announced that right-arm pacer Avesh Khan will not feature in the clash against MI.

While Rohit Sharma announced the same playing eleven from the last game, KL Rahul announced that Mohsin Khan replaces right-arm fast bowler Avesh Khan for the Lucknow Super Giants.

As stated by the LSG skipper KL Rahul, Avesh Khan misses out due to a 'niggle'. The right-arm pacer will be huge miss out for Lucknow as he has taken 11 wickets so far in his 7 matches played for the side this season (IPL 2022).

Coming to the match, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

