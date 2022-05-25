Virat Kohli’s return to form and a rather dramatic entry into the IPL 2022 play-offs will make Royal Challengers Bangalore a more confident unit when they meet a top-heavy Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator in Kolkata on Wednesday (May 25). After a string of low scores, Kohli found his rhythm enroute to a scintillating 54-ball 73 in their last match against Gujarat Titans.

This was his only second fifty this season, a visual treat for the eyes which encapsulated all the Kohli-esque shots as RCB kept their hopes alive with a fine win. But their fate was not in their own hands as they anxiously waited for a Mumbai Indians win in their game against Delhi Capitals to secure an entry into the play-offs.

Add Dinesh Karthik’s new-found finishing exploits, a quality pace trio in Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel who would look to embrace the seam-friendly Eden conditions, and Faf du Plessis’s calm and astute captaincy, RCB will be upbeat in their quest of an elusive IPL title.

Having featured in three IPL finals, RCB are one star-studded outfit which has failed to live up to its fans’ expectations time and again. With fresh tracks on offer for the knockouts, the trio would look to relish the challenge

RCB’s experience in batting certainly will weigh heavily against the young LSG pace attack of Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan. Lucknow also have the experienced duo of Jason Holder and Dushmanta Chameera but they have been inconsistent this season, something that can be a cause of concern for the KL Rahul-led outfit.

A key battle for RCB would be against the Lucknow Super Giants opening duo of K L Rahul and Quinton de Kock – by far the best opening pair of this IPL – sitting pretty on second and third places in the top run getters’ list.

Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Eliminator

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: May 25th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

LSG vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik, Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Marcus Stoinis

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohsin Khan

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

LSG vs RCB Probable Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra/Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham/Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul/Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood