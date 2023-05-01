LSG Vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LSG Vs RCB IPL 2023 Match No 43 in Lucknow, 730PM IST, May 1

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match no. 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. It is the second time this season that the two sides will be facing off with LSG having won the previous encounter in Bengaluru by 1 wicket.

LSG’s win earlier this season was their first-ever over the RCB, having lost both their previous match last year, including one in the IPL 2022 Playoffs. Virat Kohli’s RCB will seek revenge for the loss this season and look to return to winning ways after losing their last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at home.

The home side are in rollicking form with the bat, having posted the biggest total of the IPL 2023 against the Punjab Kings in Mohali last weekend. RCB bowlers will need to be at their best to keep KL Rahul’s side in check although LSG may miss the services of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis due to a finger injury.

RCB will be glad to have the services of Josh Hazlewood for the first time this season but it will be interesting to see if skipper Faf du Plessis will play the Australian pacer on a track which has favoured the spinners so far this season. In the batting department, Du Plessis and Kohli are leading the run-scoring charts, just behind Orange Cap holder Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Match No. 43 Details

Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Date & Time: May 1, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Match No. 43 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Naveen-ul-haq, Mohammed Siraj

Captain: Kyle Mayers

Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell

LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Match No 43 Predicted 11

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis/Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj