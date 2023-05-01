LSG vs RCB Weather Update From Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport

On May 1 (Monday), the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to clash in their 43rd match of IPL 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG, led by KL Rahul, has won 5 out of their 8 matches so far in the tournament, with victories over Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, and Punjab Kings. However, they lost to Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis-led RCB has won 4 and lost 4 matches out of the 8 they have played, beating Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals, but losing to Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, and two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Weather Report

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7 PM IST. However, according to weather reports, there is a high chance of rain during the day and night, with a 48% chance of rain during the day and 42% at night. The temperature of Lucknow is expected to be 27° Celsius during the day and 20° Celsius at night, with a high humidity level of 97% during the day, which will rise to 100% at night. Therefore, there is a strong possibility that the match may be affected by the rain.

The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is an average-scoring ground with an average first-innings total of 151 and an average second-innings total of 126 in T20Is. The highest-ever total registered at the stadium is 199/2, posted by India in a match against Sri Lanka. In the nine T20I games played at the stadium so far, the team batting first has won 5 games, while the team batting second has won 4 matches. In the previous game of IPL 2023 at the stadium, LSG and Gujarat Titans registered totals in the 130s, resulting in a low-scoring tie.

LSG has won 5 out of their 8 matches so far, while RCB has won 4 and lost 4 matches. However, the match is expected to be affected by rain due to the high possibility of thunderstorms during the day and night. The Ekana Cricket Stadium is an average-scoring ground, and the team winning the toss may choose to bat first, considering the potential challenges posed by the weather conditions.