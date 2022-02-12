Lucknow Super Giants full squad IPL 2022 mega auction: Check LSG team, auction updates and players list

LSG IPL 2022 players list: Lucknow Super Giants is one of the two new franchises that will participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from the 15th season. The team is based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and it is owned by Sanjeev Goenka’s RPSG Group.

LSG is the most expensive franchise in IPL history as RPSG Group won the rights to operate the franchise with a bid of over Rs 7,090 crore. The team will play its home matches at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, LSG drafted KL Rahul as their captain, making him the joint highest-paid player in the league. The franchise also purchased Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi.

The franchise also roped in former India batter Gautam Gambhir as the team strategist and mentor.

Speaking about Lucknow’s strategy for the IPL 2022 auction, Gambhir said, “I think it's a great opportunity to create a legacy and create something which has never been created before. We don't want to copy anyone; we need to have our own template, we need to have our own legacy as well. And what better than when you have no baggage.”

“Sanjiv (Goenka) sir, when he had Pune (franchise), they missed winning the title by one run. So it's going to be a great challenge if we can finish that unfinished business as well but then we can't promise that it's going to happen in one year. It's a long-term prospect as well. It's not going to be something like we are going to think only for this year,” he added.

Notable, LSG will enter IPL 2022 auction with a budget of Rs 58 crores.

Signings: KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore)

