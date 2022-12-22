Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Full Players List in IPL 2023 Auction: Base Price, Age, Country, IPL History
IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Check Lucknow Super Giants (KKR) players list, squad, list of retained, released and bought players here
Lucknow Super Giants reached the playoffs of IPL 2022 and this year te KL Rahul-led outfit will aim to go two more steps ahead and win their first IPL trophy. LSG already has a great squad at their helm but they will need to find some replacements for their released players, especially in the overseas quota as well as a solid Indian middle-order batter, who could replace Manish Pandey. All eyes will be on Gautam Gambhir, the LSG mentor, who should definitely be there at the auction table.
Lucknow Super Giants(LSG) Full Players List in IPL 2023
|Country
|Player Name
|Age
|Role
|Auction Price
|IPL Team 2022
|India
|KL Rahul (captain)
|30 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 17 Crores(R)
|LSG
|India
|Ayush Badoni
|23 years
|All-rounder
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|LSG
|India
|Karan Sharma
|35 years
|All-rounder
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|LSG
|India
|Manan Vohra
|29 years
|Batsman
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|LSG
|South Africa
|Quinton de Kock
|30 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 6.75 Crores(R)
|LSG
|Australia
|Marcus Stoinis
|33 years
|All-rounder
|INR 9.2 Crores(R)
|LSG
|Indian
|Krishnappa Gowtham
|34 years
|All-rounder
|INR 90 Lakhs(R)
|NA
|India
|Deepak Hooda
|27 years
|All-rounder
|INR 5.75 Crores(R)
|LSG
|West Indies
|Kyle Mayers
|30 years
|All-rounder
|INR 50 Lakhs(R)
|LSG
|India
|Krunal Pandya
|31 years
|All-rounder
|INR 8.25 Crores(R)
|LSG
|India
|Avesh Khan
|26 years
|Bowler
|INR 10 Crores(R)
|LSG
|India
|Mohsin Khan
|31 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|LSG
|British
|Mark Wood
|32 years
|Bowler
|INR 7.5 Crores(R)
|LSG
|India
|Mayank Yadav
|20 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|LSG
|India
|Ravi Bishnoi
|22 years
|Bowler
|INR 4 Crores(R)
|LSG
