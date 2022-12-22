topStoriesenglish
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Full Players List in IPL 2023 Auction: Base Price, Age, Country, IPL History

Dec 22, 2022

Lucknow Super Giants reached the playoffs of IPL 2022 and this year te KL Rahul-led outfit will aim to go two more steps ahead and win their first IPL trophy. LSG already has a great squad at their helm but they will need to find some replacements for their released players, especially in the overseas quota as well as a solid Indian middle-order batter, who could replace Manish Pandey. All eyes will be on Gautam Gambhir, the LSG mentor, who should definitely be there at the auction table.  

Lucknow Super Giants(LSG) Full Players List in IPL 2023

Country Player Name Age Role Auction Price IPL Team 2022
India KL Rahul (captain) 30 years WK-Batsman INR 17 Crores(R) LSG
India Ayush Badoni 23 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs(R) LSG
India Karan Sharma 35 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs(R) LSG
India Manan Vohra 29 years Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R) LSG
South Africa Quinton de Kock 30 years WK-Batsman INR 6.75 Crores(R) LSG
Australia Marcus Stoinis 33 years All-rounder INR 9.2 Crores(R) LSG
Indian Krishnappa Gowtham 34 years All-rounder INR 90 Lakhs(R) NA
India Deepak Hooda 27 years All-rounder INR 5.75 Crores(R) LSG
West Indies Kyle Mayers 30 years All-rounder INR 50 Lakhs(R) LSG
India Krunal Pandya 31 years All-rounder INR 8.25 Crores(R) LSG
India Avesh Khan 26 years Bowler INR 10 Crores(R) LSG
India Mohsin Khan 31 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) LSG
British Mark Wood 32 years Bowler INR 7.5 Crores(R) LSG
India Mayank Yadav 20 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) LSG
India Ravi Bishnoi 22 years Bowler INR 4 Crores(R) LSG
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

 

