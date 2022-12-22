Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Full Players List in IPL 2023 Auction: Base Price, Age, Country, IPL History

Lucknow Super Giants reached the playoffs of IPL 2022 and this year te KL Rahul-led outfit will aim to go two more steps ahead and win their first IPL trophy. LSG already has a great squad at their helm but they will need to find some replacements for their released players, especially in the overseas quota as well as a solid Indian middle-order batter, who could replace Manish Pandey. All eyes will be on Gautam Gambhir, the LSG mentor, who should definitely be there at the auction table.

Lucknow Super Giants(LSG) Full Players List in IPL 2023