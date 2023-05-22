'Let's Leave It...', LSG Message After RCB's Heartbreaking Exit From IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will have to postpone their revenge against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) until the next season, as RCB failed to secure a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs. In their final league fixture, LSG, already qualified for the playoffs, were outplayed by the Gujarat Titans (GT). Meanwhile, RCB suffered another disappointing exit from the IPL as Shubman Gill's brilliant century led the visitors to a memorable victory at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

With RCB's heartbreaking exit, the Mumbai Indians (MI), who have won the IPL multiple times, secured the fourth spot in the final league standings and advanced to the playoffs. Reflecting on the intense rivalry between Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir, the official social media handle of the LSG franchise posted a message for RCB. "Give it? Take it? Let's leave it. Well fought, @RCBTweets. See you next season," tweeted LSG after GT defeated RCB by 6 wickets in the final league game.

Well fought, @RCBTweets. See you next season. _ — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 21, 2023

It is worth noting that Kohli had taken a dig at Gambhir and LSG after RCB's victory over them in an away match earlier in the IPL 2023 season. Kohli's post-match altercations with Gambhir, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Kyle Mayers created a controversy in Indian cricket. Kohli and Gambhir were subsequently fined 100 percent of their match fees for breaching the IPL code of conduct.

While Gambhir's LSG secured a spot in the playoffs, RCB finished sixth in the IPL 2023 after their defeat against the table-topping Gujarat Titans. Kohli, in match No.70 of the IPL 2023, surpassed Chris Gayle's century record with a sublime 101-run knock against GT. The 34-year-old amassed 639 runs in 14 matches for RCB this season.

In the IPL 2023 Eliminator, the Lucknow Super Giants will face the Mumbai Indians, who have won the tournament five times, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.