Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 Qualifier 1 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch LKK Vs DD LIVE In India

The first qualifier of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2023) will take place on Friday between Lyca Kovai Kings and Dindigul Dragons. The match will be played at the SCF cricket ground in Salem. Two of the best teams in this season take each other on and it will make for an exciting contest. Remember that Dragons are playing this big clash without R Ashwin, who has flown to West Indies for the Test series. His bowling and leadership will certainly be missed yet Dragons have enough resources in their hand to beat the in-form Kovai Kings.

Watch out for Shahrukh Khan, the captain of Kings as well as Sai Sudharsan. Varun Chakaravarthy is expected to play a big role for Dindigul Dragons as well as Baba Indrajith. Shivam Singh, R Vimal Khumar and Adithya Ganesh have been among runs too and can play a big role in today’s big game.

Everything you need to know about the clash between Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons:

What date Tamil Nadu Premier League match Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons will be played?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons will be played on July 7, Friday.

Where will the Tamil Nadu Premier League match Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons be played?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons will be played at the SCF Cricket Ground, Salem.

What time will the Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons begin?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons will start at 7:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Tamil Nadu Premier League match?

Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. The channels include Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3.

How do I watch Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Tamil Nadu Premier League match live streaming?

Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.