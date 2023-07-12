Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Nellai Royal Kings Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 Final Match Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch LKK Vs NRK LIVE In India

Defending champions Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) will go up against the Nellai Royals Kings (NRK) in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 final at the Indian Cements Cricket Ground in Tirunelvelli on Wednesday. M. Shahrukh Khan-led LKK have played like champions, topped the league stages points table and thrashed Dindigul Dragons by 30 runs in Qualifier 1 to book their place in the final.

Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan was the star performer for LKK before he was called up for the South Zone side in the Duleep Trophy. “We have picked a player because we liked what we saw and did not meddle with their mindset. We have given them specific roles and allowed them to get on with it.” Shahrukh Khan was quoted as saying by Sportstar ahead of the final.

NRK, on the other hand, took the longer route to reach the final, winning two thrilling Playoffs matches in Eliminator and the Qualifier 2. In the Eliminator, NRK won by 4 runs while in Qualifier 2 against the Dragons, needing 37 to win in the last two over, they smashed 33 runs in the penultimate over.



“The execution for both the batters and the bowlers gets better as they play more matches, and your skill levels also improve. So I think we are well prepared for the final,” NRK skipper KB Arun Karthik was quoted as saying.

Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) vs Nellai Royals Kings (NRK) TNPL 2023 Final match Predicted 11

Lyca Kovai Kings: M. Shahrukh Khan (C), B Sachin, S Sujay, U Mukilesh, Atheeq Ur Rahman, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Ram Arvindh, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, M Mohammed, Valliappan Yudheeswaran

Nellai Royal Kings: NS Rajagopal, G Ajitesh, P Sugendhran, KB Arun Karthik (C), Rithik Easwaran (wk), R Sonu Yadav, S Mohan Prasath, S Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, S Lakshay Jain, NS Harish