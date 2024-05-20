Mahela Jayawardena, Gautam Gambhir? Names Of Ex-Cricketers For India Head Coach Job In Discussion On Social Media

Since BCCI's announcement on May 13 that it was inviting applications for the new India men's senior team coach role, names of many former cricketers from India and abroad has come up. The list includes many top players from the yesteryear. Initial reports stated that Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming will be the man BCCI have approached for the role. However, CSK management denied it, saying Fleming had not discussed anything of this sort. A day later, Justin Langer, the current coach of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), showed his interest in taking up the job.

He has said that winning trophies for India is an exciting thing but he also understands the pressure that comes along with the job.

"It would almost be the biggest job in cricket - being the head coach of the Indian cricket team. One, because of the huge volume of cricket, the huge expectation. It would be a great challenge. It would be great fun and it would be a wonderful opportunity to win ICC titles," said Langer.

In a fresh report by ESPNcricinfo, Gautam Gambhir is the man BCCI have approached to lead the men's team. Not to forget, the role is for a period of three years and starts right after the end of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 and ends on December 2024.

Mahela Jayawardena, former Sri Lanka captain, was also rumoured to have been approached for the role of men's team head coach. But as per an IANS report, it was just a rumour. A reliable source confirmed "Jayawardena hasn't applied nor has been approached for the top job and is currently happy at the MI set-up."

In case you did not know, VVS Laxman, who is currently heading the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, was billed as the next coach after Dravid but he has taken his name back due to personal reasons. Dravid's contract had expired at the end of the ODI World Cup 2023 but he accepted an extension till the 2024 T20 World Cup and is not interested in applying again.