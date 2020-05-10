Mahendra Singh Dhoni had requested me not to use Mongoose bat, reveals Mathew Hayden

Former Australia and Chennai Super Kings opener Mathew Hayden said that CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had one requested him not to use the Mongoose bat which was made famous by the legendary Australian batsman.

In a chat with CSK on their official Twitter handle, Hayden said, "I will (MS Dhoni) give you anything you want in life, to not use this bat. Please do not use this bat."

#Thala Dhoni to Haydos: "I'll give you anything you want in life, to not use this bat! Please do not use this bat!" @HaydosTweets #AnbuDenLions @RuphaRamani pic.twitter.com/Hm5wSCzLWH — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 8, 2020

Earlier, Hayden's CSK teammate Suresh Raina had rated the southpaw's scinitillating knock of 93 in just 43 deliveries using the mongoose bat in a 2010 game against then Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) as one of his favourite memories from the IPL.

Notably, Raina was CSK skipper in that game. "I want to say one good inning of your's against Delhi. You scored 93 with that mongoose bat. Every ball was going out of the park. You played so well on that particular wicket because the wicket was turning and Delhi played so really well. They scored 190 or 185 something and you were looking so solid," Raina had said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

"We had a good partnership, I scored 49 in that game. I was captaining the side, you made me believe we can win from that situation. That was a very very good knock of yours. I still have the signed bat that you gave to me. I'm gonna share it with you, I hope you remember the autograph that you gave me," he added.