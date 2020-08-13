Mahendra Singh Dhoni tests negative for coronavirus, to join Chennai Super Kings camp in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Dhoni will now be arriving in Chennai for a one-week training camp on Friday ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The tournament is set to start on September 19 in the UAE.

Dhoni had undergone the mandatory test before being eligible to join the camp alongwith teammate Monu Kumar Singh at a Ranchi hospital, sources told IANS.

In accordance with the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Standard Operating Procedure before arriving at the franchise's city of choice for a training camp, they will undergo another round of testing after arriving in Chennai.

IPL 2020 was originally scheduled to start on March 29 with CSK scheduled to face Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede in the season opener.

However, the tournament had initially been postponed to April 15 and then indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown in the country.

Earlier, it had been revealed that Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for coronavirus. The test was undertaken keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to the UAE.

