Mahendra Singh Dhoni trains with Jharkhand Ranji team even as BCCI drops him from contract list

New Delhi: Cricket fans on Thursday were left shocked when former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni failed to find a place in the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) list of central contracts with many feeling it was an indication for the stumper to take a call on his future. However, at a time when everyone was talking about Dhoni, the man himself didn't pay any heed and was seen practicing with the Jharkhand Ranji players in Ranchi's Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Sports Complex.

Dhoni had been given the Grade A contract by the BCCI in 2018 and was paid Rs 5 crore for the October 2018 to September 2019 period. According to the new BCCI contract for October 2019-September 2020 period, Indian capatin Virat Kohli, explosive opening batsman Rohit Sharma and star pacer Jasprit Bumrah have retained Grade A+ and will pocket Rs 7 crore for the said period.

Talking to IANS, Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Vice President Ajay Shahdeo said: "Yes, Dhoni is back in Ranchi and he practiced at the nets with the Ranji players. Not only at the nets, but he also hit the gym as he has been always focussing on his fitness. Even when he doesn't practice, coming to the gym here is a regular affair for Dhoni."

When asked whether Dhoni will feature for the state in their upcoming Ranji clash against Uttarakhand starting January 19, 2020, in Ranchi, he said: "We don't have any idea whether he will play."

Sources in JSCA also told IANS that Dhoni not only faced the bowlers, but also asked for a bowling machine to practice with and was seen testing his skills with the bat for a long time at a practice pitch he had himself inaugurated in 2019.

Earlier on Thursday, the BCCI announced the men's contracts for 2019-20 and the major omission was Dhoni. The 38-year-old has been on a break from the game since India's World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand 2019.