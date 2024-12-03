The race for next year's ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord's has taken a twist as New Zealand and England have been sanctioned for maintaining a slow over-rate during the opening Test of their series in Christchurch.

Both New Zealand and England were fined 15 percent of their match fees and penalised three crucial World Test Championship competition points. While England are already out of contention for reaching next year's final, the deduction in competition points is a major blow to New Zealand, who drop from equal fourth to outright fifth on the standings as a result.

New Zealand now have a points percentage of 47.92 percent and they can only move as high as 55.36 percent with victories from their remaining two fixtures against England.

As a result, New Zealand, the inaugural World Test Championship winners face a tough ask to qualify for next year's one-off Test in June 2025, with two wins against England and several other results also needing to go their way if they are to reach the Lord's decider.

According to an ICC statement, New Zealand and England were both found to have three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, with sides penalised one point for each over they were found to be short.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short.

Both captains - Tom Latham of New Zealand and Ben Stokes of England - pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Rod Tucker, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth official Kim Cotton levelled the charges, with David Boon of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposing the sanctions.