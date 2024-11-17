Major Setback For India Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Shubman Gill Suffers Thumb Injury In Perth, Doubtful For 1st Test Against Australia

AUS vs IND: India's preparations for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025 have been dealt a major blow with star batter Shubman Gill sustaining a thumb injury during a practice session in Perth. The injury has raised concerns about his availability for the series opener against Australia next week. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the latest developments.

Gill Injures Thumb During Match Simulation at WACA

According to media reports, Shubman Gill, 25, injured his thumb while attempting a catch in the slips on the second day of India’s match simulation drills at the WACA Ground. The incident occurred as the team fine-tuned their preparations ahead of the first Test, scheduled to begin at the Optus Stadium on November 22.

The injury came at an unfortunate time for Gill, who had just regained his place in the Test squad after a brief absence. He will now be racing against the clock to recover in time for the series opener.

Setback Amidst a Strong Comeback for Gill

Gill recently missed India’s first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru due to neck stiffness. He returned for the remaining two matches, contributing a solid 144 runs, including a notable 90-run innings in Mumbai. However, despite his efforts, India suffered an unexpected 0-3 series defeat on home soil.

The talented opener’s recent form had made him a vital component of India’s top order. His potential unavailability for the first Test against Australia is a significant concern for the Indian camp, as they look to avenge their last series loss to the Aussies.

KL Rahul Also Sustains Injury During Practice

Adding to India’s injury woes, senior batter KL Rahul also suffered a blow on the opening day of the team’s match simulation at WACA. Rahul was hit on the elbow by a bouncer from pacer Prasidh Krishna. Though the 32-year-old attempted to resume batting after receiving treatment from the team physio, he eventually decided to retire hurt.

Rahul’s injury comes amid a challenging phase in his career. Initially earmarked for a middle-order role in India’s recent Test series against New Zealand, he struggled to find form despite the backing of captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Injury Concerns Ahead of Crucial Test Series

With both Gill and Rahul facing injury concerns, India’s preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy have been far from ideal. The team management is now anxiously monitoring their recovery, especially with the first Test just days away.

The Indian squad, already under pressure after a shocking home series loss to New Zealand, will need to quickly adapt to these setbacks. The injuries have thrown up selection challenges, as India looks to finalize their playing XI for the series opener against a strong Australian side.

India’s Schedule for the First Test

The opening Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to kick off at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday, November 22. India will be eager to put their recent disappointments behind them and start the series on a positive note.

With injury clouds hovering over key players like Gill and Rahul, the team will have to dig deep into their reserves to ensure they are ready for the challenge against Australia.