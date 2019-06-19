Mali all out for 6 in lowest Twenty-20 International score

In the lowest scoring innings in a Twenty-20 International match, the women’s team of Mali got all out for just six runs in a match against Rwanda on Tuesday. What was even more shocking was the fact that five out of the six runs scored were from extras.

Mali’s opening batter Mariam Samake scored one run while all other players in the team failed to add even one more. However, Mali did manage to bat for as long as nine overs.

While chasing the score, team Rawanda took just four balls to knock off the target.

With this score, team Mali broke the unwanted record of the lowest score in a Twenty-20 International match, which was previously held by the Chinese women’s team.

In a match against UAE earlier this year, the Chinese women’s team had scored a total of 14 runs. The match was held during Women’s T20 smash tournament that was held in Bangkok. The victory margin of UAE in the match was 189 runs, the highest ever in a Twenty-20 International match.