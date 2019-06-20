Mali women's cricket team suffer record 304 runs defeat in T20 against Uganda

Mali women's cricket team touched a new low in the Kwibuka Women's Twenty20 Tournament 2019 on Thursday as they faced a record 304-run defeat against Uganda. Chasing a target of 314 runs, Mali were bowled out for 10 runs. Earlier, Uganda had put up a massive total of 314 for 2 after choosing to bat first. This is the highest total in all T20Is - men or women.

For Uganda, opener Prosscovia Alako and captain Rita Musamali hit centuries, which is again a record because it is the first time two tons had been scored in the same innings of a women's T20I. Alako scored a quickfire 116 off 71, while remained unbeaten on 103 off 61 balls. Alako and Musamali shared a 227-run stand for the second wicket. The two added these runs in only 14.1 overs.

For Mali, Oumou Sow conceded 82 runs in three overs. Tenin Konate gave away only 32 runs in four overs. Mali conceded 61 extras, with 30 no-balls and 28 wides. Chasing the huge total, Mali batsmen failed to apply themselves with with six falling for ducks. Mali were bowled out in 11.1 overs.

It is to be noted that Mali had set a world record for the lowest ever total on Tuesday after getting bowled out for just 6 runs against Rwanda and five out of the six runs scored were from extras. Mali’s opening batter Mariam Samake scored one run while all other players in the team failed to add even one more. However, Mali did manage to bat for as long as nine overs. While chasing the target, Rawanda needed just four balls to win the match. The record of the lowest score in a Twenty-20 International match, which was previously held by the Chinese women’s team.