Man of the Match winners in India vs Pakistan World Cup clashes

LONDON: India will take on Pakistan in the group-stage match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford in what is arguably the biggest match of the tournament so far.

Led by Skipper Virat Kohli, India are in superb form. After defeating South Africa and Australia, they eagerly waited for New Zealand but the game was washed out without a ball being bowled at Trent Bridge.

On the other side, Pakistan's World Cup campaign got off to a not-so-good start as it was beaten by the West Indies. Pakistan, however, bounced back against England. After a washout against Sri Lanka, Pakistan went down to Australia.

As things stand now, India are No 3 in the points table with 5 points from 3 matches while Pakistan are at No 8 with 3 points from 4 matches. Going by the World Cup records so far, India are the top favourites to win today's clash against Pakistan.

Here's a look at Man of the Match winners in India vs Pakistan matches in World Cup

March 4, 1992, Sydney: India won by 43 runs

India: 216 for 7 in 49 overs, Pakistan: 173 all out in 48.1 overs

Man of The Match (MoM): Sachin Tendulkar

March 9, 1996, Bangalore, Quarter-Final: India won by 39 runs

India: 287 for 8 in 50 overs, Pakistan: 248 for 9 in 49 overs

MoM: Navjot Sidhu

June 8, 1999, Manchester: India won by 47 runs

India: 227 for 6 in 50 overs, Pakistan: 180 all out in 45.3 overs

MoM: Venkatesh Prasad

March 1, 2003, Centurion: India won by 6 wickets (26 balls remaining)

Pakistan: 273 for 7 in 50 overs, India: 276 for 4 in 45.4 overs

MoM: Sachin Tendulkar

March 30, 2011, Mohali, Semi-Final: India won by 29 runs

India: 260 for 9 in 50 overs, Pakistan: 231 all-out in 49.5 overs

MoM: Sachin Tendulkar

February 15, 2015, Adelaide: India won by 76 runs

India: 300 for 7 in 50 overs, Pakistan 224 all-out in 47 overs

MoM: Virat Kohli