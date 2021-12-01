हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Manchester United co-owner's company buys UAE T20 League franchise

Manchester United's co-owner company Lancer Capital buys a UAE T20 League franchise. UAE League chairman welcomes Avram Glazer into the league.

Manchester United co-owner's company buys UAE T20 League franchise
Source: Twitter

Lancer Capital, headed by top English football club Manchester United's co-chairman Avram Glazer, has made its first foray into cricket by acquiring a franchise in the UAE League. UAE T20 League chairman and vice-chairman of Emirates Cricket Board, Khalid Al Zarooni, welcomed Glazer into the league.

"To have a partner who has invested into sports properties with a long term investment perspective is a testament to the strength of the UAE T20 League's business model and its value proposition to its stakeholders," Zarooni said in a release.

Lancer Capital has investments in a variety of best-in-class assets. Glazer is an owner of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has also been the co-chairman of Manchester United since 2005.

Lancer Capital chairman Glazer said, "I am very excited to be a part of UAE T20 at its formation. UAE T20 promises to be a world-class event that will be transformative to the growth of cricket in the Emirates." 

Tags:
CricketManchester UnitedAvram GlazerUAE T20 LeagueT20 cricket
