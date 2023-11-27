Manipal Tigers vs Southern Super Stars Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable 11s; Injury Updates For Today’s MT vs SSS Legends League Cricket 2023 Match In Ranchi, 630PM IST, November 27

In the upcoming Match 9 of Legends League Cricket 2023 (LLC 2023), the Manipal Tigers, captained by Harbhajan Singh, will face off against the Southern Super Stars at the olana Azad Stadium in Jammu. The Manipal Tigers have been on a winning streak, securing victories against the Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants. Harbhajan Singh's leadership has been instrumental in their success.

On the flip side, the Southern Super Stars are yet to secure a win in this year's tournament. Despite boasting a lineup of star players like Ross Taylor, Pawan Negi, Aaron Finch, and Cameron White, they have struggled to find their winning form. It's crucial for these talented individuals to come together as a cohesive unit to challenge the Tigers' dominance.

Ranchi _

Dehradun _

Jammu _#LLCT20 now shifts to Jammu, followed by Vizag and Surat __



Can't wait for some exciting action __



Check out the fixtures and tell us which faceoff you are most excited for? _#LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/iAbJ8o5ArV— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) November 27, 2023

This pitch encourages batsmen to confidently execute shots on the rise, ensuring maximum value for their strokes. Bowlers must consistently diversify their pace to pose a threat. No total is deemed secure for a chase, provided both teams perform to their fullest on this pitch. With clear weather and no forecast of rain, the conditions promise an even battleground where skill and strategy will be the deciding factors, rendering any score vulnerable to a determined chase.

Manipal Tigers Vs Southern Super Stars PROBABLE PLAYING XI

Manipal Tigers: RV Uthappa (wk), CAK Walton, H Masakadza, T Perera, Colin de Grandhomme, A Perera, M Kaif, Imran Khan, H Singh (C), MJ McClenaghan, P Awana

Southern Super Stars: EMDY Munaweera, WU Tharanga, SP Goswami (wk), R Taylor (C), PC de Silva, R Bishnoi, P Negi, Bipul Sharma, S Lakmal, Ashok Dinda, H Hassan

Dream 11 Prediction for MNT vs SSS

Wicketkeeper: R Uthappa, C Walton

Batters- H Maskazada

All-Rounders- T Perera, D Munaweera, C de Silva

Bowlers- H Singh, H Hassan, M McCleangubergh, P Awana, I Khan

MT Vs SSS: Squads

Manipal Tigers Squad: Robin Uthappa(w), Chadwick Walton, Hamilton Masakadza, Thisara Perera, Colin de Grandhomme, Angelo Perera, Mohammad Kaif, Imran Khan, Harbhajan Singh(c), Mitchell McClenaghan, Parvinder Awana, Praveen Gupta, Corey Anderson, Amitoze Singh, Kyle Coetzer, S Badrinath, Praveen Kumar, Pankaj Singh, David White

Southern Super Stars Squad: Dilshan Munaweera, Upul Tharanga, Shreevats Goswami(w), Ross Taylor(c), Chaturanga de Silva, Rajesh Bishnoi, Pawan Negi, Bipul Sharma, Aaron Finch, Suranga Lakmal, Hamid Hassan, Ashok Dinda, Abdur Razzak, Tanmay Srivastava, Manvinder Bisla, Amit Verma, Amila Aponso, Rameez Khan, Jesse Ryder, Andre McCarthy, Johan Botha, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Farveez Maharoof, Cameron White