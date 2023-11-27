trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2692590
Manipal Tigers vs Southern Super Stars Legends League Cricket 2023 9th T20 Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MT Vs SSS LLC 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Table-toppers Manipal Tigers take on bottom-placed Southen Super Stars in what is expected to be a crackerjack of a game in Legends League 2023.

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 07:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Manipal Tigers take on Southern Super Stars in Match 9 of Legends League Cricket 2023 (LLC 2023). The match will be played at olana Azad Stadium in Jammu. Harbhajan Singh-led Manipal Tigers are in superb form having registered wins over Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants so far. Needless to say, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has led the side quite well.

On the other hand, Southern Super Stars are still in search of a win in the current edition. They have host of stars in their team including captain Ross Taylor, Pawan Negi, Aaron Finch, Cameron White among others. It is time these players display a collective effort to stop the Tigers.

Check LIVE streaming details of Manipal Tigers vs Southern Super Stars Legends League Cricket match 

When will the Manipal Tigers vs Southern Super Stars, Legends League Cricket match be played?

Manipal Tigers vs Southern Super Stars Legends League Cricket match is scheduled to be played on Monday, November 27.

Where will the Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars, Legends League Cricket match be played?

Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars Legends League Cricket match is scheduled to be played at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu

What time will the Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars, Legends League Cricket match start?

Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars Legends League Cricket match is scheduled to start at 18:30 IST.

How to live stream Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars, Legends League Cricket match?

Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars Legends League Cricket match can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars, Legends League Cricket match on TV?

Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars Legends League Cricket match can be televised live on Star Sports network.

What are the full squads of Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars, Legends League Cricket match?

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (c), Amitoze Singh, Hamilton Masakadza, Kyle Coetzer, Mohammad Kaif, Subramaniam Badrinath, Colin de Grandhomme, Corey Anderson, Thisara Perera, Chadwick Walton, Robin Uthappa, Imran Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Parvinder Awana, Praveen Gupta, Praveen Kumar, Yogesh Takawale, Angelo Perera, Jade Dernbach, and Pankaj Singh

Southern Super Stars: Aaron Finch, Upul Tharanga, Abdur Razzak, Ross Taylor, Cameron White, Jesse Ryder, Suranga Lakmal, Manvinder Bisla, Ashok Dinda, Bipul Sharma, Andre McCarthy, Rameez Khan, Amila Aponso, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Rajesh Bishnoi, Amit Verma, Tanmay Srivastava, Farveez Maharoof, Johan Botha, Shreevats Goswami

