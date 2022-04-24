Manish Pandey is struggling in IPL 2022. But it is also true that he has been struggling consistently in IPL for past few seasons now as he is unable to up the run-scoring rate for his sides.

Earlier, he used to find himself stuck in the middle over when he played for his old franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

LSG bought his specifically to play the role of No 3 but he has struggled consistently. In fact, LSG have unable to find a decent No 3 batter in their maiden season of IPL. Earlier Evin Lewis was tried but he tood could not do much. With Stoinis coming into the playing 11, Lewis had to be make way for him and eventually Pandey was promoted to No 3 but he has since then only failed in this role.

The Sunday game vs Mumbai Indians was no different as he scored 22 off 22 balls before getting out. He hit just one six when he got a Riley Meredith ball in the slot.

Twitter did not spare the Karnataka batter after his poor show with the bat, check their reactions below.

HOD of @TukTuk_Academy should be given to manish pandey. he tried very hard. but still 22(22) it is so good. __ proud member of this academy ___ — aminul hoque (@waitingfor_71ST) April 24, 2022

Drop Manish Pandey please.

Manan Vohra Ko Chance Do please. @LucknowIPL #bhaukaalmachadenge — Shahzad khan __ (@imshahzadkhan93) April 24, 2022

Manish Pandey is the worst player in this IPL session. Even Gautam Gambhir can bat far better than him in this stage. Pathetic Pandey __#MIvsLSG #LSG #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/cArHHipLKy — Sachin Singh (@Sachin_anshu06) April 24, 2022

Gotta admire consistency of Manish Pandey for having that strike rate for years now .. #ManishPandey #MIvsLSG #LSG #MumbaiIndians #IPL2022 — Sir Pranks A Lot (@sauri_1211) April 24, 2022

LSG also wanted Manish Pandey to get out #LSGvMI — Abhay Chandra (@Abhaychandra99) April 24, 2022

The problem with Manish Pandey is that he struggles even to rotate the strike and that puts added boundary pressure on him. The bowlers have caught his weakness and he also finds it hard to hit the good balls for boundaries which helps to counter-attack and break the bowler's momentum.

Fans are obviously not happy with his performance and they would hope that he comes good in the games to come, if he gets further backing from LSG management.