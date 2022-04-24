हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manish Pandey is a liability: Fans troll LSG batter as he fails again in match vs MI

Manish Pandey is struggling in IPL 2022. But it is also true that he has been struggling consistently in IPL for past few seasons now as he is unable to up the run-scoring rate for his sides. 

Manish Pandey is a liability: Fans troll LSG batter as he fails again in match vs MI
Source: Twitter

Manish Pandey is struggling in IPL 2022. But it is also true that he has been struggling consistently in IPL for past few seasons now as he is unable to up the run-scoring rate for his sides. 

Earlier, he used to find himself stuck in the middle over when he played for his old franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). 

LSG bought his specifically to play the role of No 3 but he has struggled consistently. In fact, LSG have unable to find a decent No 3 batter in their maiden season of IPL. Earlier Evin Lewis was tried but he tood could not do much. With Stoinis coming into the playing 11, Lewis had to be make way for him and eventually Pandey was promoted to No 3 but he has since then only failed in this role. 

The Sunday game vs Mumbai Indians was no different as he scored 22 off 22 balls before getting out. He hit just one six when he got a Riley Meredith ball in the slot. 

Twitter did not spare the Karnataka batter after his poor show with the bat, check their reactions below.

The problem with Manish Pandey is that he struggles even to rotate the strike and that puts added boundary pressure on him. The bowlers have caught his weakness and he also finds it hard to hit the good balls for boundaries which helps to counter-attack and break the bowler's momentum. 

Fans are obviously not happy with his performance and they would hope that he comes good in the games to come, if he gets further backing from LSG management. 

