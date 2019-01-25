हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs New Zealand

Maori community extends traditional welcome to Team India at Oval Bay

The visitors currently enjoy a 1-0 lead in the five match ODI series, having registered victory by a margin of eight wickets in the opening clash at McLean Park, Napier. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

The Indian team on Friday received a traditional welcome at the Oval Bay from the Maori community, ahead of the second one-day international (ODI) against New Zealand on Friday. 

The Maori community comprises of indigenous Polynesian people, who arrived in the nation between 1250 and 1300, originating with settlers from eastern Polynesia. 

The Indian team dismissed New Zealand for a total of 157 runs, after the latter opted to bat first having won the toss. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and fast-bowler Mohammed Shami were the key performers for India, accounting for four and three wickets respectively. 

In return, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and opener Shikhar Dhawan ensured a comfortable win for the visitors, after the target was revised to 156 runs off 49 overs, due to delay caused by the setting sun.  

Dhawan was the top-scorer having scored 75 runs in 103 deliveries, with Kohli providing valuable support at the other end, accumulating 45 runs off 59 deliveries. 

