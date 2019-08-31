Marais Erasmus, Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Kumar Dharmasena to officiate remaining Ashes Tests

South African cricket umpire Marais Erasmus and Sri Lanka's Ruchira Palliyaguruge will join Kumar Dharmasena as the officiating umpires for the fourth and fifth Ashes Tests between England and Australia.

While the fourth Test match will take place at Old Trafford from September 4, the fifth and final match will take place at the Oval beginning September 12, the International Cricket Council (ICC) reported.

Dharmasena was originally appointed as the TV umpire for the fourth Test match but will now stand on-field with Erasmus in both the remaining matches, with Ruchira Palliyaguruge serving as the TV umpire in both matches.

New Zealand's Joel Wilson and Caribbean umpire Chris Gaffaney had officiated the first three Tests in the Ashes series. Gaffaney saw his seven decisions overturned at Headingley while Joel Wilson's eight decisions were overturned by the Decision Review System in the Ashes opener.

The five-match Test series is currently tied at 1-1 after England pulled back a narrow one-wicket win over Australia in the third match at Headingley, Leeds. The Tim Paine-led side won the opening Ashes match by 251 runs before the second Test between the two sides ended in a draw.